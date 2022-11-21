LeQuint Allen earns ACC Rookie of the Week honors

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week for his performance in the team’s 10-point loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. Allen contributed to two of the Orange’s touchdowns in their 45-35 defeat in Winston-Salem, NC.

Allen’s first contribution was his 33-yard pass connection with DeVaughn Cooper to give Syracuse its largest lead of the game at 21-10, a lead SU relinquished before the halftime break. It was the Orange’s first passing touchdown of the season from a player other than one of their quarterbacks.

The freshman running back then caught for a touchdown of his own at the beginning of the second quarter, recording a season-high 41-yard reception from Garrett Shrader to pull Syracuse within 23 points of Wake Forest. The catch was Allen’s fifth of the season who previously had caught for nine yards on his three receptions before Saturday’s game.

Allen is the first Syracuse player to have been named Rookie of the Week this season. As the Orange’s second-string running back this season, Allen has rushed for 167 yards on 24 attempts, with his season-long 90-yard rushing touchdown coming in the Orange’s 59-0 win over Wagner in October.