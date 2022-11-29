Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses

I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.

With corporate support to fall back on and existing brand recognition, franchises are able to put locals out of business or make take-over offers that owners can’t refuse. This is especially true in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced over 100,000 food and beverage vendors to close down in 2020 alone.

Popeye’s stands where Acropolis Pizza House used to be. The local restaurant was a Syracuse staple that operated for 40 years before closing shop. It’s in our hands to keep other Marshall Street classics afloat in these continually trying times. SU students must consciously support Syracuse born-and-owned businesses, not just restaurants, so they can remain lucrative. Our adopted community should reap the benefits that a flourishing local economy promises.

A study by the National Academy of Sciences of over 5,000 small businesses reveals that 43 percent temporarily closed during the pandemic, with three-quarters reporting enough cash to stay open for two months of no operations. The shockwaves of such a disruption, faced most intensely by businesses of Acropolis’ scale, are still being felt.

Choosing to shop and eat locally keeps dollars in Syracuse that would otherwise, wholly or in part, flow back to a corporate headquarters in a distant city. This has implications greater than stimulating the local economy. Shopping at local businesses reduces transportation, which reduces our collective carbon footprint. Greater revenue also increases employment opportunities and lowers costs and prices, allowing local businesses to compete with chains. When local businesses are better off, everybody is better off.

It is always important to remember that this city gives SU students a home for just four years, if at all. In the relatively short stints we spend here, we have a duty to give back to those who have called Syracuse their home for their entire lives. So, consider choosing Salt City Coffee over Dunkin’ once in a while, or J. Michael Shoes over a trip to Destiny Mall. I won’t claim to be a religiously local shopper, or that I’ll never return to a chain restaurant. A Popeye’s chicken sandwich is a Popeye’s chicken sandwich. But if by shifting our habits to some degree keeps beloved Syracuse traditions in business, lowers carbon emissions and bolsters the local economy, it’s worth it.

Neil Vijayan is a Freshman English and Textual Studies major. His column appears bi-weekly, and he can be reached at [email protected].