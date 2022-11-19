Junior Falk College student dies in car accident

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Boburmirzo “Bob” Sharipov, a junior in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and an RA in Haven Hall, died Friday night in a car accident, a university official announced Saturday.

Sharipov was driving with two other people when the accident occurred, said Allen Groves, senior vice president and chief student experience officer in a campus-wide email. One of the other two passengers died in the accident and the other, who also attends SU, is in the hospital, he said.

Sharipov was studying human development and family science at SU, Groves said.

“Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter, Falk College Dean Diane Lyden Murphy and I extend our deepest sympathies, condolences and care to Bob’s family, his loved ones, fellow resident advisors, residents he served in Haven Hall and Bob’s many friends here and at home,” Groves said.

Students can access confidential counseling through the Barnes Center at the Arch at (315) 443-8000 while faculty and staff can speak with trained clinicians through Carebridge at (800) 437-0911. Both services are available 24 hours a day.

Students, faculty and staff can contact Hendricks Chapel at (315) 443-2901 for additional support.