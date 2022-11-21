Joe Girard posts career day as Syracuse survives in overtime against Richmond

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Joe Girard III came off of a Mounir Hima screen, losing his immediate defender after crossing the ball over from right to left at the top of the key. The quick move was enough to earn himself a little breathing room from Richmond’s Tyler Burton. Girard pulled up for three, willing the ball over Burton’s outstretched arm and hit the pull-up jumper from outside the arc to put Syracuse up by seven with a little under two minutes to go in the first half. Girard pumped his fist and yelled before high-fiving Judah Mintz and positioning himself back at the top of SU’s two-three zone.

The made basket gave Girard his 21st point of the night, tying his season-high previously set against Northeastern just two days prior. By the end of the game, Girard put up 31 points — a collegiate high. Girard’s offensive explosion in the first half was responsible for 61% of SU’s 34 points and saw them enter the half with a five point lead.

The solid play from Girard on both ends of the floor led Syracuse (4-1) to a 74-71 win over Richmond (2-3) on Monday night at the Barclays Center. The Orange ended the first half in comfortable fashion, getting whatever they wanted on offense as Joe Girard put up 21 points in the first 20 minutes. However, the game was a different story in the latter 20 minutes. Richmond stormed back and the two teams traded baskets down the stretch as part of 14 lead changes, all of which came in the second half. The game went into extra time, where Mintz took over and scored four points, while Girard notched a point.

The Orange jumped out to an early 10-2 lead fueled by intense defensive pressure and excellent guard play. Continuing to run an extremely extended 2-3 zone, Syracuse were able to keep the ball out of the middle, forcing the Spiders into tough, contested shots.

Early on, Girard went on an offensive tear, hitting from anywhere and everywhere on the floor. Bringing the ball up the floor, Girard faced Richmond point guard, Jason Nelson. Girard motioned at Jesse Edwards to come set a screen and Edwards headed to his aid. But, instead of using Edwards to get deeper into Spider territory, Girard rejected the screen, crossing over to his left and straight into a shot. He canned the three-point jumper and trotted back down the floor.

Off of a Syracuse steal, Mintz gained control of the ball and immediately headed down the middle of the court. Richmond’s senior forward, Tyler Burton, picked him on defense. Mintz accelerated then crossed the ball over from right to left behind his back. Burton stumbled and lost his footing as Mintz continued to penetrate. Practically uncontested near the basket, he put up a soft floater that nestled into the basket to extend the Orange lead.



On the very next play, Mintz tracked back and stole the ball. Pressuring Spider guard Jason Nelson, Mintz stole the ball, looked up, and fired a pass to a wide open Joe Girard. Girard caught the ball, took a dribble, and spun, avoiding an attempted steal from Richmond’s lone defender in the front court and laid the ball in with ease. Richmond called timeout with a little over 13 minutes left to play in the first half.

Sharpshooting from the three-point arc kept Richmond competitive despite falling behind early due to occasional offensive miscues that translated into turnovers. The Spiders never seemed to waver and gained their first lead of the game toward the latter half of the contest.

Girard turned his back toward Richmond’s Dji Bailey near halfcourt and took several pound dribbles keeping Bailey away. Seven and a half minutes remained in the game. Edwards came to set a screen and Girard used it, curling in front of his teammate, However, he was met by Neil Quinn. Stuck in a packed space near the top of the arc, Girard retreated, still keeping his dribble, as the shot clock ran down. By now, Bailey had reassumed his position in front of Girard. Then, suddenly, without hesitation, Girard pulled up several steps behind the three point line on the right wing. His attempt fell to increase his game total to 26 points.

Down the stretch, Mintz continued to record deflections on the defensive end and Girard’s confidence on the offensive end helped Syracuse find their go to guy. On its final offensive possession in regular time, Richmond turned the ball over looking for Neil Quinn. Mintz collected the ball and stormed down the court looking for any sort of space. In the waning seconds, he awkwardly dumped the ball down to Edwards positioned directly under the hoop. But time expired, sending the game into overtime knotted at 63 apiece.

Once the extra period began, Mintz took over. Leading by two with just over a minute left, he bided his time, and calmly dribbled toward the right wing all the while keeping one eye on the clock. Mintz waited for an Edwards screen, used it, then forced his way to the short corner. He pumped faked once, and fired a jumper off the glass, over Nelson. His attempt banked in to put Syracuse up by four with 57 seconds remaining.

On the final play of the game, Richmond totaled five offensive boards. The Spiders missed five three point attempts. After missing their fourth consecutive from downtown, Nelson tried a layup inside but Edward’s swatted his shot out toward Burton. Burton’s final attempt careened off the top of the backboard and out to give Syracuse possession with eight seconds remaining.

