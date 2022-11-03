Indigenous students, community members discuss campus and national issues

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

All Scott Stevens ever wanted was for Indigenous people to feel like they belonged.

“We’re doing good, (but) there is much to be done,” said Stevens, a member of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation and an associate professor at Syracuse University. “But as long as we keep holding the university to its word, let’s make sure they go through on their promises.”

Stevens, who is also SU’s Director of Native American and Indigenous Studies, gathered with nearly 40 students from the university community Wednesday night in an Indigenous Awareness Discussion. The event covered issues Indigenous groups face across the U.S., including pending legal challenges.

The United States Supreme Court will soon hear a case that will determine the fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978. The act was passed to address American Indian children being forcibly removed by child welfare agencies at disproportionate rates.

Brandon Silvas, a senior majoring in finance and a member of the Onondaga Nation, said overturning the act would be devastating to Indigenous communities for years to come.

“If taken away, that could set a precedent for many other things that have been set to protect Native Americans,” Silvas said. “It’s sad to think these kids could be torn away from their families and from their cultures.”

Stevens said the Supreme Court case specifically targets Indigenous children. If the act is ruled unconstitutional, Indigenous children and their families across the nation would suffer, he said.

“If this gets overturned, the state of New York or Arizona (or any other state) can go into a neighborhood and say ‘you’re too poor to have children, we’re taking them,’” Stevens said.

Students also addressed issues Indigenous communities on campus face. Many of the attendees are members of on-campus groups, including the Native Student Program, the Indigenous Students at Syracuse and the Syracuse chapter of the Lambda Alpha Upsilon professional fraternity.

Tehosterihens Deer, an SU senior and the president of ISAS, said the university neglects Indigenous students’ voices. Deer said that previous conversations with SU have either died out or members of the university who did speak with Indigenous groups left.

Deer said he hopes that through the efforts of organizations like the ISAS, older students can train the next generation to deal with these looming issues.

“It’s very progressive to have a lot of events and even an entire month dedicated to Indigenous groups,” Deer said.

Indigenous students have criticized the lack of space available at the house of the Native Student Program, located at 113 Euclid Ave. While SU advertises that the entire space is available for the NSP, the organization only has access to three rooms, Deer said.

Stevens said SU has made better progress than other U.S. colleges. Almost 200 undergraduate Indigenous students attend SU, which Steven said is a “miracle” for a college in the northeast.

But SU must do more to help the Indigenous community, he said.

The Indigenous Students at Syracuse and the Native Student Group will continue to host events throughout November to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Stevens said that while most courses and discussions focus on the darker side of Indigenous history, society’s attention should prioritize future generations of the Indigenous community.

“We laugh, we have fun, we have victories,” Stevens said. “As much as I like to honor the past, I don’t want to dwell on it because it is in the past, and I’m interested in the people that are interested in Indigenous futures.”