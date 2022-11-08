Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul elected New York state governor

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger and Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin to serve as New York state’s governor. Hochul, a Syracuse University alumna, is the first woman to be elected governor of the state.

“I’m not here to make history. I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul said during her victory speech.

The NBC Decision Desk called the election at 11:10 p.m.

As of 11:15 p.m., The New York Times reported that Hochul has 55.9% of the state’s vote. Hochul has 53.3% of Onondaga County’s vote, according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

Throughout her campaign, Hochul prioritized reproductive rights. In her role as governor, Hochul wrote in May that the state is committed to protecting reproductive rights and making the state a “safe harbor” for those in states removing abortion rights.

“To ensure access to reproductive health care, we must provide the resources and support providers need,” Hochul wrote in a press release on Oct. 12. “I will not stand by and allow women to be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies.”

During the election’s sole debate on Oct. 25, Hochul criticized Zeldin, who has stated that he wouldn’t change the state’s abortion laws, on his voting record regarding reproductive rights, THE CITY reported.

“We can talk about policies all we want, but let’s look at the record – there are very few people in Congress who have a more pro-life record,” Hochul said about Zeldin.

During the same debate, Zeldin focused on crime both in New York City and the state as a whole. Zelding said the state should better prioritize violent crime over gun control, which Hochul made a central aspect of her campaign. Zeldin also said he would fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg, The D.O. reported.

Hochul first took office in Aug. 2021 after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over allegations of sexual assault.

“No one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said when elected.

Hochul also brought in a wide array of endorsements outside of the Democratic party. The Sierra Club, The Human Rights Campaign and the National Organization for Women of New York all endorsed Hochul, and her website also lists 44 different union endorsements.

Towards the end of her victory speech, she expressed how proud she was of all of her achievements holding office in “every level” including: local, county, state and federal.

“And now, I’ve had the honor of a lifetime being the first woman to lead this state,”Hochul said.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.