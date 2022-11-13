Gobble up a holiday buffet, run a turkey trot at 4 Thanksgiving events in Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

If you’re staying in the central New York area for Thanksgiving, get in touch with the Syracuse region and have some fun at these events.

2022 Turkey Trot 5k

Get out of the city and head to Cazenovia, about 30 minutes outside of Syracuse, for a classic Turkey Trot race. Hosted by the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, the race is for beginners and experienced runners alike — participants can choose between a 5k or a “1-mile fun run” along the Gorge Trail.

CPF encourages participants to bring a non-perishable food donation to the event. Runners are welcome to wear costumes, and light refreshments will be available after the race.

The race is family-friendly and encourages children to run. The cost is $12 for members, $16 for non-members and free for children 12 or under. Preregister for the run here.

Thanksgiving Buffet 2022

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of cooking the whole feast and cleaning up afterward, the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Buffet.

The buffet opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. Because seating is limited, contact the front desk to make reservations at (315) 252-5511.

Liverpool Turkey Trot Dog WalkAs part of its yearly Thanksgiving race lineup, Liverpool Turkey Trot will host a dog walk. Bring your furry friends to the Griffins Visitor Center at 9:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving day and walk with them through to the finish line. Other races include a Kids “Fast Feet” Run, starting at 8:15 a.m., and a 5k and a 5 mile run, both starting at 9 a.m.

T-shirts are available for all runners over 7 years old. There will be a post-race gathering at The Barking Gull. The dog walk, 5k and 5 mile runs start at $10, $30 and $40, respectively.

ONCO Fermentations and The Shylocks

Enjoy some top shelf drinks, food and music ahead of your Thanksgiving celebration. About 25 minutes outside of Syracuse, ONCO Fermentations in Tully will host The Shylocks for an Thanksgiving Eve of acoustic blues.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. on Nov. 23.