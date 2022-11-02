Get your groove on at 5 shows this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Rockin’ the Redhouse

The Redhouse Arts Center will host their 10th annual benefit concert at the Landmark Theatre this weekend. The show will feature bands Six Pack, Steely and the Night Hogs, Defense Mechanism, the VagaBONDS, the Consultants, Top Assembly and The Mess You Expected.

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m., doors at 5:30 p.m.

Price: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

RockAbility

The Tijuana Danger Dogs will take the stage at the first-ever RockAbility concert this Friday. The alternative rock band will play both Nirvana covers and original songs. The Tijuana Danger Dogs will host a one-on-one discussion from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the concert will follow shortly after in Schine Underground.

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free with a valid SU ID

Starcrawler

The Lost Horizon will host rock band Starcrawler this Saturday, accompanied by alternative rock band Amphette. Starcrawler comes to Syracuse as part of its national tour. Attendees must be 16 or older or have a guardian to be admitted.

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Price: $17

Odyssey of the Acorn

Odyssey of the Acorn will feature Celine Brad, Flannel Channel, Delinquent Activity and Pop Culture. Hosted by ESF Music Society, the concert will be held at the Westcott Theater.

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.

Price: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Froggies and Padma

Head to the Garden this weekend for a taste of the Syracuse University music scene! The venue will host SU bands, Froggies and Padma, for the first time ever.

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 p.m., doors at 10 p.m.

Price: $12 presale and $15 at the door