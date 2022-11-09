5 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Ahead of No. 3 Syracuse’s (13-2-3, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) conference semifinals matchup against Virginia, five SU players earned spots on the three All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Forwards Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team, goalkeeper Russell Shealy earned second team honors and Jeorgio Kocevski and Christian Curti received third-team selections.

The Orange had the second most players to get All-ACC honors, trailing only top-seeded Duke’s six. Four of the five All-ACC SU players came through the transfer portal. Opoku and Johnson came from Lindsey Wilson and Seattle, respectively, prior to the start of this season. Shealy and Curti both came through the portal in 2021 from Maryland and Marist, respectively.

Replacing Deandre Kerr and Manel Busquets at the front two, Opoku and Johnson immediately filled in the gap. Opoku scored the Orange’s first goal of the season against Iona, setting up a season where he led the team in the regular season with eight scores. Johnson notched seven goals, but scored the game-winning one in the ACC quarterfinals against North Carolina on Sunday.

Shealy set up Johnson with a low punt on the goal. While he didn’t get credited for the assist, Shealy recorded his eighth shutout of the season, which was the second most in the ACC behind Blue Devil keeper Eliot Hamill. Shealy had the third lowest goals against average in the conference, allowing only 10 goals in 16 matches.

Setting up right in front of Shealy, Curti was part of a backline that helped Shealy face fewer shots. In the last four matches, the Orange have not conceded over 10 shots. Curti will also move up and play in the midfield, forming Syracuse’s 3-5-2 formation.

While Curti played both the back and middle lines, Kocevski remained a staple in the midfield. Kocevski has the fourth most shots on the team, resulting in 10 points, which is the third highest mark on SU. He also has four goals on the season, with two coming on penalty shots that he buried in the bottom left corner of the net both times.

The Orange host the Cavaliers tonight in the ACC semifinals. If they win, they’ll play the championship in Cary, North Carolina where they will face the winner of Clemson and Wake Forest, two teams that they’ve beaten.