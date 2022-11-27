Explore vibrant lights at Onondaga Lake and more holiday-themed events this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Lights on the Lake

Get in the holiday spirit by driving through two miles of a classic light display at Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool. Explore vibrant lights, bright arches and themed displays, including the Land of Oz and a fantasy forest.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate, so buy them in advance online. Admission is $10 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday for regular cars (16 people or less), $24 for mini buses and $75 for motorcoaches. Lights on the Lake will be open 5 to 10 p.m. until January 13, 2023.

Festival of Trees & Light

Head to the Everson Museum of Art for the 36th annual Festival of Trees & Light. The museum will feature trees, wreaths and seasonal items to buy, as well as an array of events throughout December, including a gift making workshop and “Santa in Residence.”

Festival of Trees & Light will take place from Dec. 3 to 17. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

CNY Regional Holiday Market

Pick up some last minute essentials for your holiday feast at the CNY Regional Holiday Market. The market will host local produce vendors for patrons to purchase fresh items from as well as locally-sourced holiday decorations and hand-crafted items to gift your loved ones.

The market will take place on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holiday Nights at the Zoo

Head to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo after hours to catch a festive display of holiday lights in and around the zoo. The holiday event will be Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 2 to 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and offers toasty fire pits, hot chocolate, s’mores, live music holiday performances, ice carving, assorted entertainment, as well as various zoo animals on evening exhibits.

Tickets are available both in advance and day-of, depending on availability. For advance tickets, member admission costs $7 and non-member tickets are $8. Day-of tickets are $8 for members and $9 for non-members.

Winter Wonderland

The Cozmic Cauldron is hosting a Winter Wonderland event that will hold local business, crafters and artists. The family friendly event will be put on at Syracuse Inner Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Clothing Swap & Toy Drive

If you’re in a giving mood this holiday season, stop by the Cherry Pit in the McCarthy Mercantile to participate in their clothing swap and toy drive. Visitors are asked to think about warm winter clothes they haven’t worn in a while and would be willing to give away. Anyone donating to the toy drive will be entered into a raffle for a tote bag and a $100 gift card for the Cherry Pit.

The clothing swap will take place Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ornament Workshop

Learn how to design and create your own ornaments with Purcell’s Paint and Wallpaper. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, organizers will teach participants how to pour acrylic paints to create their own glass ornaments.