Deck out your dorm for the holiday season with these festive decorations

Celebrating the holidays away from home poses unique challenges for many. Where can you get decorations that both fit within a college student’s budget and fit inside a dorm room? How can you maintain the essence of the holiday season in the midst of the stress of final exams and projects?

Here’s a collection of festive, cost-effective and convenient decorations to ease the stress that sometimes accompanies the holiday season.

Remi Jose | Illustration Editor

For those with more wiggle room or who are looking for an authentic, fresh-cut tree, head to Chuck Hafner’s in North Syracuse. With six different types of trees, ranging from “tabletop” to 11 feet, there’s a tree for every space. This option benefits the environment — the trees are locally-grown, and for every tree cut down, about nine are planted in its place.

If you still want to buy locally but favor artificial trees for convenience or cleanliness, Chuck Hafner’s also features a wide array of “forever” trees. Some come pre-lit, while others are plain. Like the fresh-cut trees, sizes range from “tabletop” to nine feet. If a tree isn’t your style, check out the poinsettia plants — they’ve been growing since July.

Chuck Hafner’s is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Growers Mark and Chad have been nurturing our poinsettias since July. They are now in our greenhouses and ready for you to take home and enjoy! A photo posted by chuckhafners

Sometimes choosing a Christmas tree is just as much about the experience as the final product. The Syracuse Christmas Tree Farm allows customers to cut down their own trees, and even encourages people to bring their own saws for a holistic experience. Featuring a selection of different firs and spruces, there’s ample opportunity to find the perfect tree.

The Syracuse Christmas Tree Farm is located about 20 minutes outside of the Syracuse University Campus, and is open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

But if your living space is packed to the brim and you have less time to decorate, try a small tree like this two-foot mini artificial tree from Target. Since it comes pre-lit, this little decoration minimizes the hassle of assembly while still bringing your space some holiday cheer. At $15, it’s on the more affordable side.

Another quick and convenient option is this tiny tree from Michaels, on sale for $3.99. At just 16 inches tall, it’s bound to fit in any corner of your living space. Although it is not available in local stores, this tree can be shipped to your dorm or apartment.