Beat writers predict Syracuse will defeat Richmond at Empire Classic

After dropping its first game of the season against Colgate, Syracuse stormed out and wiped the floor with a winless Northeastern. Now, after three games across two weeks, the Orange enter the Empire Classic in Brooklyn, New York, with Richmond lining up as their first opponent. The Spiders are the reigning Atlantic 10 Champions and executed a 67-63 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last year against Iowa before falling in a close contest to Providence.

Richmond has three scorers, led by senior Isaiah Bigelow, but averages just 70 points per game. It started off the season with two wins before dropping an overtime thriller to Charleston and most recently fell by three points to Wichita State.

Here’s what our beat writers predict will happen in Syracuse’s first game of the Empire Classic.

Anish Vasudevan (2-1)

Spiders don’t bite

Syracuse 68, Richmond 60

Richmond had a surprising run last season, winning the A-10 Championship before upsetting No. 5 seed Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But Jacob Gilyard, who willed the Spiders to that upset win with four 3-pointers and a total of 24 points, was only a one-year pickup. They completely fell apart offensively in their last game (similar to Syracuse against Colgate), shooting less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from 3.

Just how it beat Northeastern, Syracuse simply needs to take away 3-pointers and force Richmond to beat it inside. That should be easy as Richmond has averaged 27.3 points in the paint this season. SU scored 44 against the Huskies. Jesse Edwards will be tasked with stopping leading scorer Tyler Burton down low, but the height advantage and help from top of the zone should be enough to mitigate him. This is another opportunity for Syracuse to refine the zone, for Judah Mintz to continue to make creative shots and for Joe Girard to continue to find his stride from deep.

Connor Smith (2-1)

Defensive showdown

Syracuse 65, Richmond 58

Syracuse played well against Northeastern Saturday, especially defensively, holding the Huskies to just 48 points after Colgate made 19 3-pointers against the Orange on Tuesday night. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard and Judah Mintz have carved themselves out as the Orange’s three go-to scorers, and coming off a convincing win, SU should have a little bit more confidence heading to Brooklyn after losing by double-digits to Colgate.

I like Syracuse in this game, too, not just because the Spiders are coming off two straight losses, but because two of their biggest weaknesses — 3-point shooting (219th nationally) and offensive rebounding (295th nationally) — are the two things teams traditionally use to beat SU. Expect the Orange to run a little bit more 2-3 zone than it has in its first few games, and get a few timely buckets from their big three to escape game one of the Empire Classic with a victory.

Anthony Alandt (1-2)

Stick to what works

Syracuse 71, Richmond 62

So the get-right game against Northeastern worked, putting the Orange in a calmer position entering the midseason Empire Classic Tournament. Maybe Colgate — and 19 made 3-pointers — was a hiccup in this young team’s road to success. Richmond certainly proves to be a taller task than the Huskies, but it won’t be another bump in the road. If Syracuse ensures its offense runs through Judah Mintz and Joe Girard on the outside with a healthy dose of Jesse Edwards down low, there’s no reason SU should fall in the opening game against the Spiders.

Shooting just 30.9% on 3-pointers and only 43.2% from the field, the Spiders don’t pose as impending of a threat to the Orange’s struggling defense as Colgate did. It also seems as though the 2-3 zone is what SU is going to roll with, at least for now, which lends itself to a worse opponent shooting percentage from inside the arc. Hold the line underneath the basket, and Syracuse should easily be able to take care of Richmond.