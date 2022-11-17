Back home, Garrett Shrader helped Cameron Estep become a Division-I quarterback

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Cameron Estep recalled the time Garrett Shrader took off on a designed quarterback run, hurdled one player, spun by another and juked past a third before stepping out of bounds. Shrader’s run ended up on SportsCenter and House of Highlights, but after the drive was over, Shrader approached a young Estep, who was on the sideline. “I’d never let you jump over me like that,” Estep jokingly said to Shrader.

“That was just something I’ll always remember because he blew up from that play and I was able to talk to him about it afterwards,” Estep said. “He was just always looking out for me.”

Estep is a senior quarterback at Charlotte Christian (N.C.) High School, where his dad Jason, who helped Shrader become a top recruit, is the coach. Estep and Shrader have developed a tight relationship over the years, from the days when Estep watched from the sidelines as Shrader led Charlotte Christian. Estep said he now tries to emulate many things Shrader does. Jason said Shrader deserves credit for helping Estep — who committed to Appalachian State in July and also has an offer from NC State — become a Division I prospect.

“It’s been good,” Shrader said about the pair’s relationship. “He’s grown a lot, especially the last two years, so it’s been fun to see that.”

Jason became Charlotte Christian’s head coach in 2007, coaching Shrader, who was a four-year starter and won two state championships. Shrader developed into one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country at Charlotte Christian and “changed the program,” Estep said. Estep was always around the team when Shrader was there, standing on the sidelines or sitting in the locker room with the team.

Estep entered high school when Shrader was a senior, and was Charlotte Christian’s JV quarterback that year. His next season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Estep won the starting varsity job as a junior. He broke his collarbone in his first game as a starter and missed the next four games, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns when he returned. He’s thrown for over 2,300 yards and 31 touchdowns this season while adding a running dimension, which he implemented from his work with Shrader.

Courtesy of Christie Shrader

Shrader taught Estep when to run, how to extend plays and how to make smart plays in the pocket. In their workouts, Shrader would act as a defender and rush Estep or set up cones, making Estep work on escaping the pocket. Shrader also taught Estep how to sell moves and have defensive ends guessing on every move he makes outside the pocket. After not considering himself a dual-threat quarterback for most of his career, Estep said he is one now.

“The way (Shrader) plays the game is how I’m trying to imitate it now,” Estep said.

Estep and Shrader first started working out before Shrader left for Mississippi State. The two work out up to four times a week when Shrader is home during breaks and text each other daily. This year was the most they had worked together, Estep said. When Shrader was home during winter break, they worked out 3-4 times a week.

They watch each other’s games — Shrader via a livestream online, Estep on whatever channel the Orange play on — and text each other “good game” afterwards. When Estep broke Shrader’s school record for single-season touchdown passes last week, Shrader texted him the message, “congrats bro, keep going.”

“Once I started working out with him and started to get to know him, I don’t even view him as a quarterback anymore,” Estep said. “I view him more as like a best friend, an older brother.”

Their workouts begin with a 15-minute stretch, followed by 10 minutes of arm care, where they make sure their elbows and shoulders feel good. Shrader had a serious shoulder injury in high school, and hopes to protect Estep’s shoulder. After 15-20 minutes of warming up their arms, they’ll do 10 minutes of footwork drills. The final 30-45 minutes are spent on routes and feeling pocket pressure.

Some days are spent doing routes against man-to-man coverage, some against zone coverage, but the normal routine is “routes on air” — designed for quarterbacks and receivers to work on developing timing and chemistry without a defense. Shrader emphasizes foot movement in the pocket so Estep can complete accurate throws. They also practice long tossing, ensuring pinpoint form and correct arm placement. Lastly, they’ll throw on the run or do other mobility-related work to prepare for in-game situations.

That’s the kind of work that has particularly translated to Estep’s play, he said. They work on extending plays and completing passes downfield. Shrader has also shown Estep how to manipulate linebackers and safeties with a quick flinch so the receiver has a bigger hole to sit in. All the work has helped elevate Charlotte Christian’s offense this season, Estep said. The Knights currently sit at 10-2.

Emma Kelly | Design Editor

“Being able to take what he’s taught me and teach it to my receivers has been a big game changer for our offense,” Estep said.

The two go over some of Syracuse’s offensive concepts, and Shrader connects them to what Estep runs in high school. After working out, they’ll get lunch at the “hole in the wall” Charlotte Cafe, talking about how to communicate on the field as the offense’s leader.

Jason remembers how Shrader called a game on his own by the end of his career. He’s seen similar things from Estep this season, with the quarterback able to read a defense and shift to a more appropriate play.

Estep’s come a long way from joking with Shrader on the sidelines after his highlight-worthy runs, and from when Shrader coached him at his middle school games. Shrader mentored Estep through his recruitment process, making it easier, Estep said. After Estep committed to Appalachian State, Shrader called him, saying he was proud of all the work he had put in.

Coming out of Charlotte Christian, Shrader had 19 Football Bowl Subdivision offers. Estep had two. Shrader was a four-year varsity starter, Estep just a two-year starter. They’re different quarterbacks (Shrader bigger and a better runner, in particular), but the roots, and the goal — being Division I quarterbacks — are the same.

“Completely different paths,” Jason said. “But they’re ending hopefully the same way.”