Attendees honor Native Heritage Month with ribbon skirt-making

Lyla Hill embraced her heritage at this weekend’s Ribbon Skirt workshop.

“Aboriginal people wore these,” Hill said, pointing to her skirt. “They wore them to dances and pow wows and gatherings, (and) they made their own unique patterns.”

As a way of celebrating Native American Heritage Month, the Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted a two-day Ribbon Skirt Workshop at 113 Euclid Ave. The office hosted the workshop for students and faculty to learn the practice and cultural significance of ribbon skirts, which Hill said are essential to embracing indigenous tradition.

“The fundamentals of the workshop today was to teach people how to make a basic skirt … and a way to represent yourself Indigenously out in the world for Native American Heritage month, ” said Debbie Stalk, a member of the Mohawk community who taught the workshop.

The process of making a ribbon skirt starts with a choice between an array of fabrics and ribbons — the colors and patterns on the textiles represent different causes. Creators continue by measuring and cutting their garments, assembling the ribbon on top of the fabric, attaching the separate pieces of cloth and then hemming the waistband.

Celeste Allen, a Syracuse University student, worked diligently on her silky blue skirt. She was intrigued in the skirt-making workshop despite having no prior experience or connection to Indigenous culture.

“My mom does a lot of sewing, but I was never able to learn,” Allen said. “I wanted to learn that important skill and the cultural aspect.”

Ribbon skirts have been worn since the early 1600s. Stalk said designing them is a way to honor Indigenous heritage and represent aspects of one’s identity. Designers utilized different colors and patterns to represent a variety of causes, she said.

“You can also wear [these skirts] every day,” Stalk said. “They are just regular garments.”

Workshop participants also employed multiple techniques while designing their skirts. Whether they hand-stitched their patterns or used a sewing machine, many members worked for five continuous hours on their garments.

“When you put in your hard work and your passion into it, it makes a really beautiful skirt,” Hill said, looking down at her skirt.

Many indigenous tribes participate in the tradition of making their own ribbon skirts, which aren’t necessarily specific to a certain tribe, Stalk said.

From sharing fabrics and tools, students of various backgrounds bonded over curating their personal skirt patterns. They smiled as they shared their finished products with each other. Through making the ribbon skirts, Hill appreciated the opportunity to discover this aspect of her identity.

“I like to learn more about my culture and what it has to offer,” Hill said.