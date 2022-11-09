Andreo Ash’s discipline, aggressiveness has him poised for big junior season

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

West Genesee’s Jordan Cain stepped up to the free throw line with nine seconds left in the Section III Class AA Championship. Cain missed both attempts, though Wildcats’ center James Tully grabbed the rebound.

But Andreo Ash stole the ball from Tully and was fouled instantly. Unlike Cain, Ash drained both free throws to give Liverpool a 53-50 lead, securing the Section III title.

“For a big man to have good touch, get fouled, and go to the free throw line as a sophomore with all eyes (on Ash) and knock the free throws down, that is just the testament to his hard work and toughness, ” Liverpool head coach Ryan Blackwell said.

After the sectional title, Liverpool advanced to the regional finals of the New York State Tournament, falling to Green Tech, the No. 1 team in Section II. But throughout Liverpool’s second place finish in regular season play, Ash dominated against central New York’s best, averaging 16.4 points per game.

His father, Kevin Ash, coached him when he was a kid, and put him in the Liverpool Optimist Basketball league. To nurture Ash’s mentality about basketball, Kevin showed Ash highlights and documentaries of NBA Hall of Fame players on YouTube and encouraged him to read biographies about them.

“He actually gets fouls a lot and he doesn’t complain about it,” Kevin said. “I really respect that because it’s very hard to play when you’re not getting a lot of calls. He handles it very well.”

Since the 2020-21 season was shortened because of COVID-19, Ash mostly trained individually in the extended offseason. He worked out in the gym, running shooting drills and scrimmaging with many college players at the YMCA. Ash focused on being versatile and compatible in games as well as mastering his ball-handling.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

“I just try to remind myself that other people were working to try to be even better than me, so I tried to use that to keep me motivated.” Ash said.

Blackwell, who starred for Syracuse from 1997-2000, said Ash is very disciplined and willing to put the effort into training. Blackwell helped his shooting, passing, ball handling and play-making to help Ash become more well-rounded.

“He helped me a lot. He’s a great coach to play for,” Ash said.“He helped me to be smarter in games, like picking spots to just try not to force things.”

As a 6-foot-8 power forward, Ash is trying to be dominant on both sides of the court. As a sophomore last season, he made 13 3-pointers after not making any shots from deep as a freshman. He also notched 23 assists. Defensively, he grabbed 132 rebounds and 40 blocks last season.

“He’s realizing that he’s going to get double-team a lot more,” Blackwell said. “He’s becoming a better passer and a playmaker, and I’m starting to put the ball in his hands.”

Last season, Liverpool lost two close games to Green Tech. Ash was sick before the first game. He played, but he made just four shots and three free throws for 12 points. Blackwell said Ash was angry about his performance postgame.

Though Liverpool still lost 67-71 in the second game, Ash forced an overtime period, hitting a long mid-range shot to tie the game at 65-65 with 20 seconds left in regulation. Ash scored 29 points with three baskets from beyond the arc — one of the best performances of his high school career.

“Green Tech had two (Division-I) talented players as seniors. They were a well-coached and athletic team.” Blackwell said, “That game, (Ash) was super aggressive. They couldn’t stop him. For a sophomore to do that, it was great for him and for us.”

This year, the Warriors look to make another deep run in the New York State tournament under Blackwell. Ash will take on a veteran role as some seniors graduated last year. Blackwell said he’s a quiet guy who doesn’t express himself much, but he still believes Ash can be a model for other teammates. Kevin said he always tells him to be open to have more communication with teammates.

“Not every team can say they have a chance to win a state title, sectional, regional, but we have a chance to do those things.” Blackwell said. “We have unfinished business.”