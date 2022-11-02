Abbott Elementary appeals to all audiences with creative, artistic approach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The television industry has pivoted in the past decade, as streaming services have consistently produced content that garners more acclaim and accolades than traditional broadcast networks.

The format of broadcast television doesn’t lend itself to creative, artistic approaches because of the set structures of advertisement breaks and having to appeal to all demographics. But “Abbott Elementary” is the rare show that can excel at doing both.

“Abbott Elementary” quickly became an awards darling, winning three Emmy’s out of seven nominations. More notably, “Abbott Elementary” was the only scripted broadcast television show nominated in any major category, a true testament to the challenges of creating great television in this format.

Comedies are often born out of bringing an eclectic group of people together who interact and bond. In the case of “Abbott Elementary,” it’s about teachers in an underfunded school in Philadelphia.

The appeal of Abbott Elementary is how the show is able to effortlessly create organic chemistry between characters that couldn’t be more different.

An important dynamic in “Abbott Elementary” is the contrast between the naive Janine and her fellow young teachers against seasoned members of the staff Barbara, Melissa and the other wisened faculty.

Creator and star Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues, an inexperienced yet qualified school teacher who wants to transform her school, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph playing Barbara Howard, a veteran, stoic teacher who is stubborn but only because she cares so much about the school.

While the younger teachers are new to the scene with high aspirations, Barbara and Melissa, two veteran teachers who have been teaching long enough to realize that they are set up to fail, push back against Teagues and her goals.

Despite this, “Abbott Elementary” is not a show about struggle. Rather, it is an uplifting and feel-good watch. While there is an underlying cynicism towards the flaws of the public school system, the teachers of Abbott remain optimistic and appreciate the small wins in life like getting a clean rug for their class, or finding a desk for a wheelchair-bound student.

Quinta Brunson has modeled her Emmy-winning show on many of the characters’ dynamics from past sitcoms.

The relationship between the veteran teacher Barbara and Janine is similar to the father-son dynamic between Detective Jake Peralta and Captain Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Barbara and Janine’s mother-daughter-like relationship showcases how younger and older generations can learn from one another and become better people.

Janine is naive and ignorant yet sincere, which paints a clouded, glorified image of the world. Barbara is too stubborn and proud to acknowledge her shortcomings, having been a teacher for so long, and refuses to ask for help.

Another subplot follows the slow-burn tension between Janine and substitute turned full-time teacher, Gregory Eddie, which is very much reminiscent of the love story of Jim and Pam from the Office. The couple’s awkwardness is realistic and endearing, but also allows the audience to feel tension and anticipation as they wait for the spark to become a full relationship.

The show’s setting, Philadelphia, acts like a main character in the story. It’s refreshing to see a show so in touch with the area in which its characters live.

Philadelphia jokes are laden throughout, from Melissa going to court for throwing a corncob at Ben Simmons, to references to musicians like Boys II Men and Lil Uzi Vert, and even cameos from longtime Philadelphia News Anchor Jim Gardner and famed Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty.

The authenticity is a major reason why the show feels so fresh, as the Philadelphia-born Brunson is able to tell inside jokes only a Philadelphia native would even be able to understand.

Similar to other community-based shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Rec,” and “Community,” “Abbott Elementary” is able to create memorable characters that are truly unique in a short amount of screen time.

The custodian, Mr. Johnson, is a clear example, as his zany personality is reminiscent of Creed from “The Office”. Mr. Johnson can make a big impact with limited usage.

In season two, Brunson elevated William Stanford Davis — Mr. Johnson’s actor — to become a full-time cast member.

Having a student dress up as Mr. Johnson for Halloween in a season two episode created some marvelous television, while also highlighting the impression teachers and school make on all of us growing up.

“Abbott Elementary” is clearly in the mold of past great sitcoms. However, Brunson is able to put her own spin on the format that is clearly on the path to become a classic. Having a younger showrunner in Brunson helps keep the show fresh and relatable. Broadcast television has been losing its younger demographic for decades, but “Abbott Elementary” is a reason for it to return.