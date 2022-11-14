Ska band featuring 3 SU alumni reunites to benefit non-profit organization

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Razbari Sumthing has seen a lot as a band — they played shows in a number of major cities like New Orleans and Knoxville, and even did a 60-day national tour in 2006. Next Saturday, they will reunite on stage for the first time in over a decade.

“It’s going to be amazing seeing our tribe and true fans from 20 years ago in person,” said Derek Brainard, the band’s trumpet player. “It’ll be a blast from the past.”

On Nov. 26, Brainard and the rest of Razbari Sumthing, who all met during their days in the band at East Syracuse Minoa High School, will perform at The Westcott Theatre along with “My So-Called Band” to benefit local non-profit The Kara Fund, which supports children with life-threatening diseases and their families. The band’s new album, titled Razbari Sumthing, is also set to hit major streaming platforms in the next few weeks.

Razbari Sumthing’s music falls under ska, a genre that blends Caribbean and Jamaican rhythms with elements of pop-rock, jazz and more to create a lively, upbeat sound. Razbari Sumthing combines a wide range of genres within their ska music, from pop-punk and upbeat reggae to rock and latin jazz. Their new album aims to include all of these genres, said Sellmeyer, the trombone player for Razbari Sumthing

“It is nostalgic, uplifting, and people are going to come back and remember those days on Westcott Street,” Brainard said. “New listeners will fall in love with it.”

The band last played together in 2011, then split up to pursue their own individual interests, Sellmeyer said. Their reunion is long overdue — they had been trying to make music together again, Brainard said, but the pandemic blocked their efforts.

Still they’ve remained close since Mike Larkin, the lead singer of the band pulled them all together in high school.

“We weren’t all best friends at the time but it was the formation of the band that really brought us together,” Brainard said. “I can safely say decades later that these are my best friends forever.”

Sellmeyer, Brainard and bass player Rory Edwards also attended Syracuse University together. Between studying online and commuting to campus, they said they each had very distinctive experiences at SU that helped shape their journeys and paths in life.

“I had a lot of wonderful musical experiences at Syracuse,” Sellmeyer said. “Working with the music faculty there, I got a lot of spectacular opportunities that wouldn’t be possible anywhere else.”

Leading up to the reunion show, the band is collaborating with Sweet on Chocolate in Armory Square to sell special Razbari Sumthing truffles in support of the concert and The Kara Fund. The raspberry chocolate truffles mixed with a “mystery flavor” are currently being sold now through the day of the show.

During the show, raffle baskets with gift cards to local restaurants and other local businesses will be available for anyone who is present to buy a ticket. Since the show is sponsored by Vans, a free pair of Vans sneakers will be raffled off as well.

“To say we are excited is an understatement,” Brainard said. “When you’re a local band getting back together and getting involved in the community, there is nothing better.”