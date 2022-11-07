Embrace the cold by venturing to some of Syracuse’s winter hiking gems

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Winter is just around the corner, and it won’t be long until Syracuse is covered in a thick layer of snow with temperatures below freezing.

For everyone willing to embrace the elements, here are some winter hiking tips, and a few local gems recommended by some hiking enthusiasts.

Erie Canal Trails

Daniel Curewitz, an Earth and Environmental Science professor and outdoor enthusiast, recommends the Erie Canal Trails as a great option for beginners.

The trails stretch across upstate and central New York, offering a flat, mild terrain built for a winter walk. They’re almost entirely paved, making for an easier hike while still providing waterfront views of the canal. Hikers can access the trail in DeWitt, just 15 minutes away from campus.

Hikers who have never gone out in the winter should choose trails with mild terrain, like the ones along the Erie Canal, Curewitz said. Curewitz also added how it’s important to remember that a simple, quick hike in the summer and fall will be much more challenging and even dangerous in the winter.

But even on a relatively tame hike, visitors should still load up on gear.

“It’s better to take it too seriously and feel a little ridiculous, than to not take it seriously and wind up in trouble,” said Curewitz.

Green Lakes State Park

With accessible swimming spots and pristine water, this local park has become a staple attraction during the warmer months. But Green Lakes stays open all year, so the adventures can last well into the winter.

The park is only about 15 minutes from SU’s campus and offers vast views of the two glacial lakes and the surrounding forest. In the winter, the trails allow for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

For those looking for something a bit more strenuous, Green Lakes is both challenging but not too jarring to hike, said Liz Henson, a member and climbing leader of the Syracuse University Outing Club and a climbing leader.

Steve Bova, Equipment Room Chair for SUOC, said that the trails are “groomed,” but can still be icy in the winter. He recommended crampons, which are traction devices that hikers attach to their boots so they don’t slip on ice.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Tinker Falls and Jones Hill

Curewitz, Henson and Bova also recommended Tinker Falls, a 50-foot waterfall in the Labrador Hollow Unique Area, just 30 minutes south of Syracuse. The hike is about 0.6 miles and offers views of the falls as well as the surrounding woods. Henson said she often also sees people ice climbing at the falls.

Hikers can either take the Skyline Trail or the Tinker Falls Trail up to Jones Hill. The top offers picturesque views of Onondaga County and has a hang gliding station for more adventurous hikers. The trails are great for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and walking.

Adirondack Park

For those with more experience and time, plan a weekend at Adirondack Park. The park consists of over 2,000 miles of hiking trails, which are enjoyable in the winter with the correct preparation.

Besides hiking, the park also boasts clear lakes, winter camping and sometimes even winter carnivals. Though the park is located three hours northeast of campus, Henson said the long drive is worth it. She recommended the trails Bald, Black and Rocky Mountains.

Hikers must be mindful of the best gear and understand safety precautions, Henson said.

“I would definitely (recommend having) good warm clothes…good shoes and socks,” Henson said. “Wool socks are the absolute best — they’re going to keep your feet warm no matter what.”

In the Syracuse winter, you never know what could happen, Bova said. He also recommended headlights to any winter hike.

“Winter hikes can often take longer than you expect, and the sun sets early so it’s not uncommon to get caught off guard in the dark,” said Bova.

Other important gear includes windbreakers, gloves, sunscreen, lots of food and water, fleeces, puffer jackets and many layers, Bova said. But one of the most important things to bring is another person — hiking alone is never a good option. Students can rent essential material from the SUOC if they don’t have any gear, Bova said.

The journey itself can get lost in all the preparation and precautions, but Henson still encouraged anyone to try winter hiking, regardless of skill.

“The most important thing is to just have fun,” Henson said. “You might get cold, it might (be rough) at times, but it’s just good to get outside, especially during those colder months.”