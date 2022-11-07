From “Tootsie” to political discourse, here are 6 events in Syracuse this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Tootsie

Head over to the Landmark Theater from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 to see “Tootsie.” The musical revolves around Michael Dorsey, an actor who struggles to find work until an act of desperation lands him the ultimate role. Tickets start at $39.

First-Generation College Celebration: “You Matter, You Belong” ft. Dr. Eve

The SU community, specifically first-generation students, have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Evingerlean D. B. Hudson, the founder and president of Evingerlean Worldwide, a company that works to empower first-generation students and professionals. The event, which will be Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Watson Theater, looks to bring together first-generation students and connect them with helpful campus resources.

Syracuse Veterans’ Writing Group Annual Veterans Day Reading

The Syracuse Veterans’ Writing Group invites the Syracuse community to a reading of its members’ creative nonfiction and poetry on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be at the Community Library of Dewitt & Jamesville.

Comedy Open Mic

Wunderbar is hosting a comedy open mic night this Friday. Stand up in front of a crowd and try your comedy skills — make sure to sign up by 9:30 p.m. for the open mic. The event will take place from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Overturn of Roe vs. Wade: Implications of SU’s Lack of Response

Join the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies in room 113 of Bird Library on Nov. 10 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a student-led discussion relating to SU’s lack of effort to bring visibility to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. During the talk, students will draft plans of action to support SU community efforts in bringing attention to the cause.

LGBTQ+ 101

LGBTQ+ 101 hosted by the Barnes Center, the Wellness Leadership Institue and LGBTQ Resource Center offers training on terminology and definitions used by members of the LGBTQ community. Join them at the Barnes Center on Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.