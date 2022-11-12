12 years of BROCKHAMPTON, from “ALL-AMERICAN TRASH” to “TM”

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Formed in 2010 by Corpus Christi native Kevin Abstract, the “best boy band since One Direction” has swept the music scene with unique styles and genres intertwined in their music, showcasing the interesting focal points the group had to offer. But after almost a decade, the 13-man band has come to an end.

Originally known as AliveSinceForever from 2010-2014, BROCKHAMPTON compiled artists from across the state of Texas in an attempt to redefine the definition of what a boy band was. Kickstarted by Kevin Abstract, Dom McClennon and Ameer Vann in the first few years, the growing music group gave birth to clashing voices that made for a fresh genre in hip-hop.

The back-to-back drops of “The Family” and “TM” on November 17 and November 18 delivered fans the closing chapter for a group of once no-name artists who ended up introducing a new take on rap to the music industry.

Becoming BROCKHAMPTON

After officially forming BROCKHAMPTON in 2014, they did not release their first official mixtape until March 2016, letting out “All-American Trash,” which was later released as an album in August 2017.

The mixtape was an introduction to new members of the group such as Merlyn Wood, Matt Champion and Joba, other key parts of what makes the band so diverse. From Merlyn’s high octane, screaming lyrics to Kevin Abstract’s laid back, effortless lead vocals, BROCKHAMPTON offered up a fresh sound to the alternative hip-hop that experimented how far they could progress the sub-genre.

Following the buzz generated by “All-American Trash,” the band relocated to Los Angeles, hoping to find more money and success out west and to begin the start of a career altering album trilogy.

In June 2017, BROCKHAMPTON would start to find that success, releasing their first official album, “SATURATION,” the first of three Saturation projects they would drop and what really put the Texas group on the map.

Tracks such as “GOLD” and “FACE” became stand out singles off of the album, with both eventually receiving RIAA Gold certifications and racking up well over 100 million streams respectively.

“SATURATION II” dropped in August 2017, a little over two months after the first of the trilogy. “SWEET,” “GUMMY” and “SUMMER” became instant hits within the BROCKHAMPTON catalog, again showing off how each member meshes.

Interesting, funky instrumentals and beats can be seen across each project as well since BROCKHAMPTON not only consists of singers but also producers. Bearface, Jabari Manwa, Kiko Merely and others in the band contribute to crafting the beats going into their works, preferring to stay in house and continue to show off talent inside of the band.

“SATURATION III” was released in December 2017 and served as the conclusion to the highly successful three project run, peaking at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

The 15-song project features some of their most unique high-tempo tracks, “ZIPPER” and “BOOGIE,” and also possibly their most popular song as a band, “BLEACH,” which has racked up over 220 million streams on Spotify.

Post-Ameer Vann

At the conclusion of the Saturation trilogy, Ameer Vann left the group in May 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations, forcing the band to move on without one of their most popular stars. Vann’s departure would force them to scrap their next album “Puppy” and reevaluate the future of BROCKHAMPTON.

September 2018, 10 months after their last project, saw the highly anticipated release of “iridescence,” an album that would debut at number one on the Billboard 200 and deliver a new side of the boy band.

Despite the concern of how the album would do without Vann, “iridescence” became BROCKHAMPTON’s highest charting project, experimenting with their new heavy moshpit on “NEW ORLEANS” and “WHERE THE CASH AT,” while also sticking to their more mellow tone on several other tracks.

Their next two albums, “GINGER” and “ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE,” continued to rake in the Billboard spots and immense amount of streams, while also bringing in listed features for the first time, A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown and Charlie Wilson highlighting the “ROADRUNNER” project.

“The Family” and “TM”

In January 2022, the group announced that they would be disbanding after 12 years, a shocking announcement, but one that could lead to solo albums from the members.

An interview with GQ hinted this, as BROCKHAMPTON’s Romil Hemnani listed that “It feels like it’s time to let everyone just spread their wings and do the things that they want to do.”

The drops of “The Family” and “TM” provided fans with one last glimpse into how the band has progressed over the past decade.

“The Family” was a Kevin Abstract-heavy album, but included an intriguing album cover that seems to include landmarks in the group’s career. From the blue family resembling the Saturation era to the llama featured in the music video for “GUMMY,” the cover has a lot to unpack like the tracks as well.

On “The Ending” we hear Abstract discuss how a group of friends became “an empire,” but money and fame became a corrupt issue bringing an end to the original vision the team had.

“37th” sees Abstract wish he could go back to the time of BROCKHAMPTON’s production of the Saturation trilogy, which took place at their home on E 37th Street in Los Angeles. We also listen to an Ameer Vann name drop, with Abstract letting the audience know he has been in contact with the old BH member.

The final track “Brockhampton” rolls over the good and bad over the band’s career, from the positives of the “ROADRUNNER” and “SATURATION” sessions to how the group threw anger towards Abstract for talking to Vann again. The song really is a five minute tunnel into the ups and downs of the band over the past 12 years.

“TM” was released the day after “The Family,” November 18, and includes all of the other members of the band and is a lot more upbeat than Abstract’s reflection project.

“NEW SHOES” is a classic BH track, seeing Merlyn, Matt, Kevin, Dom and Jabari all take turns on verses in what sounds like a very “SATURATION”-esque song.

“GOODBYE,” the last piece on the last BROCKHAMPTON album, has Joba and Matt express how much being in the band meant, as it was “the best time of our lives.”

As the boy band’s journey comes to a close, they leave behind a stacked discography that left a new take on progressive rap and many other sub-genres.

With many members already kicking off their solo careers while the group was still together, it will be interesting to wait and see what future projects will come to light from the now solo artists that compiled BROCKHAMPTON.