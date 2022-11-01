‘1 of the best in the area’: Andrew Benedict doesn’t feel pressure after breakout year

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Andrew Benedict etched himself into a starter for Cicero-North Syracuse last season despite being a freshman, averaging 13.0 points per game through the first 11 games. But against Corcoran High School on Jan. 14, the Northstars were without leading scorer Luke Paragon through injury and needed Benedict to completely take control.

The most points Benedict had scored that season was 24 in the season-opener against Elmira. The most he had scored in his life was 30. But holding the reins of the Northstars offense against Corcoran, Benedict dropped 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting, leading C-NS to a 105-66 win.

“I could only dream of (him) scoring 41 points,” said Peter, Benedict’s father. “As his shots continued to drop, I just watched, amazed.”

Benedict’s 41-point performance was the peak of his successful freshman campaign, in which he averaged 13.8 points per game. With Paragon now graduated, Benedict hopes to build on his breakthrough season, in which he made 37 3-pointers in 22 games.

“He’s one of the best in the area,” C-NS head coach Kyle Martin said. “With (Paragon) gone, it’s now his team. I know it and he knows it. Last year he was second in line, but now he will get the most looks and he’s ready for the challenge.”

Martin met Benedict at a clinic for fifth- through eighth-graders when he took over the job in 2020. Benedict, then in eighth grade, immediately “stood out” to Martin.

“His shooting ability was off the charts for an eighth grader,” Martin said. “While most young players shy away from the big shots, he craved them.”

Benedict was given the opportunity to try out for the junior varsity team in 8th grade. The Northstars’ assistant coach Beth Bonin said she was “in shock” when she saw Martin play, impressed by his IQ at that age. He made the team and averaged 18 points per game.

“There really was no pressure that year,” Benedict said. “There was no one in the stands and I really just wanted to have fun.”

The following year, Benedict knew he was talented enough to make the Northstars’ varsity team. His parents reminded him there wouldn’t be pressure on him because of his age, similar to his experience on JV.

But Martin said it’s still easy for a freshman to be timid at the varsity level. Benedict was at first, but his shooting ability “helped him fit into the speed of the game.”

“As the season went on he improved, going after rebounds and loose balls, while commanding the offense when needed,” Martin said.

Martin plugged Benedict into C-NS’ starting rotation from the beginning of the season. By the end of the first quarter against Elmira, Benedict already had 15 points. He finished the game with 24.

Shooting’s been his main skill since Benedict was “draining shots” on a mini-hoop when he was 1, Peter said. He tried other sports, but the more basketball he played, the more he loved it. He played on teams coached by his father, which he described as “his best basketball memories,” and his love for the game grew further when he hit the AAU circuit.

“The competition brings out the best in him,” said Amy, his mother. “We love watching him compete.”

Benedict played for Syracuse Select before joining his current team, Syracuse Hoops, which Martin and Bonin coach. During the summer, Benedict played for Syracuse Hoops in the NY State Fair Basketball Tournament. He was one of only two rising sophomores on the roster, but Benedict said playing against the top players in the area pushed him to perform the best he had ever played.

Benedict scored 20 points to lead Syracuse to a 75-73 win in the championship game. He continued to work with Martin and Bonin throughout the rest of the summer, gearing up for the increased role he has without Paragon at the helm of the team.

Paragon was the first Division I recruit from C-NS in 30 years, and is preparing to play for Brown next fall. Benedict has the same goals as his “role model,” and he plans on doing just as well or better than Paragon on the hardwood this season.

“I know I’ll have a target on my back, but it will only make me better,” Benedict said.