Yik Yak has added direct messages. How do students feel about the change?

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Last year, Yik Yak took the campus by storm, both as a tool for social movements on campus or a way to spread rumors and gossip. People even planned parties and gatherings solely using the app.

The app functions similarly to most social media platforms. Users can post short comments, and people in their area are allowed to vote “up” or “down” on the post. What sets Yik Yak apart though, is that people don’t create usernames and are encouraged not to reveal their real names, which keeps the app completely anonymous.

But the platform recently released a new update allowing users to direct message people from their posts. Though they will still remain anonymous, people can now connect directly and privately with anyone who posts. SU students told The Daily Orange that Yik Yak’s update could potentially increase cyberbullying and unwelcome comments.

Some students are worried about the usage and integrity of the app’s philosophies. Multiple students around the country have reported instances of personal targeting, especially given the app’s anonymous nature.

“(The update) could pose a danger or risk for unruly behavior on the app,” said Ronald Parrillo, a sophomore studying broadcast and digital journalism. “I think that it is an attempt to keep the app relevant in places where it perhaps doesn’t thrive.”

Making it easier to communicate directly may also discourage more students from downloading the app, said Neha Chauhan, a senior information management technology student. She said the update makes the app similar to its competitors, such as Twitter and Instagram.

“I don’t think people will use it as much,” she said. “I don’t think it will be as effective.”

But not all students find the app a danger, and some even see it as a positive addition for new students.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Sophomore Annie Conners, a television, radio and film and political science student, said the app is an easy way to make a quick joke.

“Most of the time Yik Yaks that get really popular are like quips or witty little stuff,” Conners said. “I’m good at thinking of those, and I thought it’d be fun to send it out without people realizing who I was.”

Eddie Torres-Garcia, a computer science engineering sophomore, sees the benefit Yik Yak has for incoming students and freshmen, and said DMs can only add to that since people will be able to exchange phone numbers or emails privately.

“I know a lot of people download it for campus tours so they can ask questions,” Torres-Garcia said. “People do end up exchanging contact information, and that’s just really not a place where you wanna put that out there since there’s no sort of consequences if everyone’s anonymous and there’s no accountability.”

Torres-Garcia added that there could even be benefits for people who use the app for socializing, possibly allowing them to connect with more people.

Even though Yik Yak isn’t the best way to make plans, for economics sophomore Carena Colo, the app has opened the door to making those connections.

“(DMs are a positive addition) if you think about some people who don’t wish to post their name publicly if they’re trying to gain a friendship with people,” Colo said. “Not that I’m saying you should ever form a friendship through Yik Yak, but it could have some benefits. I think those that wish to remain anonymous will stay anonymous.”

Regardless of the updates, Colo said Yik Yak’s controversial nature will remain, and because of its focus on anonymity, the core of Yik Yak will always stay the same.

“I think that no matter what when you post these public yaks, you have people that downvote, people that upvote it,” Colo said. “There’s going to be people that slander you.”