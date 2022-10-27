Syracuse University should be advocating for women’s rights now more than ever

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Editor’s note: This column contains mentions of sexual violence.

On June 24th, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned and a fundamental right was stolen from the American people. After such a significant event, one may assume that universities would strengthen accessibility to resources and support for students. But Syracuse University has not taken the initiative.

SU has not done much for reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Now more than ever, SU should advocate for reproductive rights. While there are organizations such as Students Advocating Sexual Safety and Empowerment (ASSE) on campus, SU needs to think about the resources it can provide.

Students should feel comfortable with their reproductive resources on campus. While New York remains unaffected by the law after codifying the right to an abortion, students from across the nation attend SU. These students need to feel a sense of safety in SU’s reproductive care that they can’t attain in their home states.

Women ages 18-24 are put at higher risk of sexual violence, which is the typical age of college students. More specifically, college women aged 18-24 are three times more likely to be a victim of sexual violence compared to all women. Given this, the absence of Roe v. Wade disproportionately affects college students. Sexual violence can lead to unplanned pregnancies. SU needs to recognize the fact that their students are especially vulnerable to unplanned pregnancies. The university has a responsibility to make its students feel safe, and students should not have to bear the burden of figuring out how to get an abortion, if they so choose, without the support of their college or university.

Emma Kelly | Design Editor

Vera House is a great resource for SU students and the SU community as a local non-profit that deals with sexual assault and domestic violence. While this is a resource that SU pairs with, as many universities do, it is not enough. Additionally, its recent hire of a registered sex offender diminished the credibility for many students. SU students need to feel an ample support system on campus and from the administration.

There are ways to provide reproductive health resources on campus that SU has not been working towards. For example, The Barnes Center at the Arch can provide free emergency contraceptives. Though Barnes offers them, and they’re typically covered by insurance, the high price may still pose a barrier for students. The University of Kentucky offers discounted contraceptives and Plan B for all their students without prescriptions — why can’t SU do the same?

A concerning aspect is the lack of conversation and attention. Conversation is the catalyst of change. It is needed to spark campus-wide momentum. However, SU is not providing the efforts to create such conversation.

If SU wants its students to feel supported, they need to destigmatize the topic and get people talking. School pride isn’t just wearing blue and orange — it’s making everyone on campus feel represented and supported.

SU should start showing effort by hosting more webinars to discuss the ramifications of abortion bans and what administration can do to support the student body. The university should make it clear that under Title IX, students can be excused for ‘medically necessary’ pregnancy-related leaves. This flexibility provides women with the supportive community that they need.

The university should also establish an emergency medical fund for students who need to travel for reproductive healthcare, such as abortion. There needs to be a fund separate from SU’s Student Opportunity Fund, in which students can only apply to once a year for a maximum of $500. Although this fund can be used for emergency health care and emergency travel, SU needs to make a fund soley for abortion access. Other steps can be reforming exclusionary housing policies for students from states that have strict abortion laws and proactively making this information available.

SU needs to take these important steps toward reproductive rights progress on campus. While it should have always remained a priority, the reversal of Roe v. Wade further necessitates the urgency.

Hannah Karlin is a Sophomore Magazine, News and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].