The next day: Syracuse still has plenty of play following Clemson loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was one of the most hyped Syracuse games in recent memory, and for good reason.

The Orange hadn’t played in a top-15 matchup since 2015, and that one was a dud — SU fell 36-3 to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. The only other top-15 game involving Syracuse this century was in November 2001, when Miami blew out the Orange 59-0.

This game appeared to end much differently. No. 14 Syracuse was going to exit Memorial Stadium — a stadium it had never won in — with an impressive win over No. 5 Clemson. The defense generated four turnovers, its most in two years, and the offense put a couple solid drives together that put the Orange in a position to win.

Then freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik entered the game for Clemson, SU’s offense disappeared and penalties went against the Orange. Syracuse led for nearly 30 minutes in Death Valley, yet lost 27-21. The possibility of a program-changing win, one that could’ve led to multiple firsts — among them an Atlantic Division title, a conference championship, College Gameday finally visiting SU’s campus — faded.

But even with the emotional loss, this Syracuse team still has the chance at a historic season. Syracuse has a legitimate shot to finish the regular season 11-1 as the ACC’s clear second-best team. The Orange Bowl is still in play. There are some tough games left, but this SU squad, once predicted to finish the year last in their division, has proved through seven games they can play with, and beat, almost anyone in the country.

The bumps that at times hurt the Orange the most Saturday came via penalty flags — or the lack of them in some cases. There were two personal fouls on Klubnik’s first drive under center, and a pass interference in the end zone that could’ve given SU’s offense more time to notch a game-winning drive. There was also a no-call when Shrader was shoved out of bounds in the fourth quarter in an eerily similar way to how Klubnik got hit along the sideline moments before.

The hit on Klubnik was called. The one on Shrader wasn’t.

“I feel like mine was definitely a lot worse,” Shrader said.

The fact that a few officiating decisions possibly made the difference in this game is a testament to how well the Orange played. SU’s defense, in particular, shut down one of the ACC’s top offenses for three quarters, putting its own offense in positions to score. There are some things that need to be addressed — mainly Sean Tucker getting the ball more, another receiving option and offensive line penalties cleaned up — but Syracuse should be excited about what the rest of its season has in store.

“We showed a lot of good. We showed some bad,” linebacker Mikel Jones said.

The Tigers haven’t lost a home game since November 2016. SU just took them down to the wire, and arguably should’ve won. This Syracuse team is good. And it has plenty to play for over these last six games, but Saturday’s loss can’t become a momentum killer that leaves a mark on the rest of the season.

Syracuse has the pieces to record a double-digit win season for the first time since 2018. The defense is the best in the ACC and ranked 16th nationally. The offense, largely due to Shrader and Oronde Gadsden II’s improved play, has been strong. Teams will still continue to sell out to stop Tucker.

The Orange have games remaining against Notre Dame, Pitt, Florida State, No. 10 Wake Forest and Boston College. Only one, Wake Forest (6-1), appears to be a formidable threat. That game in Winston Salem, North Carolina on Nov. 19 could likely dictate who plays in the Orange Bowl.

The game was won when…

Will Shipley took a read option handoff 50 yards for a Tigers touchdown early in the final quarter, giving them their first lead since midway through the first. Linebacker Derek McDonald was in position to make a play, but he took a poor angle and could only dive at Shipley’s shoes as he sprinted by. Justin Barron also could’ve brought Shipley down, but the running back eluded him and ran down the sideline for a 22-21 Clemson lead.

The Tigers shut down the Orange’s offense in the second half, and Shipley’s score proved to be the game-winner. Syracuse didn’t move across midfield until its desperation drive in the final minute.

Quote of the night: Dabo Swinney

“I guess we have to sacrifice a billy goat or something next time we play Syracuse. Crazy stuff happens when we play these dudes.”

Saturday’s matchup was yet another close one between SU and Clemson. The Orange took down the Tigers in 2017, and held fourth-quarter leads in 2018 and this season. Syracuse was one kick away from taking Clemson to overtime last season at home, too.

Swinney specifically referenced Clemson’s four turnovers, uncharacteristic for a team that entered the day ranked No. 10 nationally in turnovers. Uiagalelei doubled his number of interceptions this season in less than three quarters of action, and the Tigers had to turn to their backup quarterback in an effort to save the game.

Stat to know: 5

Tucker registered just five rushing attempts on Saturday, his lowest total since coming off the bench against Pittsburgh as a true freshman in September 2020. Tucker averaged over 10 yards per carry against Clemson, but didn’t have any attempts in the second half in arguably the biggest game of his career.

Babers said postgame that Clemson’s schemes forced Shrader to keep the ball on read option plays. Shrader had 21 rushing attempts, his most since recording 22 against Virginia Tech last season.

Game ball: Mikel Jones

Jones sounded confident as ever going into the week, penning an article in The Players Tribune where he simply spelled out the team’s mindset going into Memorial Stadium: “We’re ready man.”

The linebacker responded with arguably his best performance of the season, recording a season-high 12 total tackles, including seven solo ones. Jones stuffed Shipley on a touchdown attempt in the first quarter, and stopped Klubnik for no gain inside the 10-yard line later in the game. It was Jones’ most tackles in a game since he registered 16 in last season against Pitt. But postgame, he still lamented one or two tackles he missed.

“I feel like I could’ve played harder,” Jones said. “I feel like I could’ve put some more out there.”

Three final points

That final drive

Shrader had led the Orange on successful game-winning drives against Virginia and Purdue, but came up short on Saturday.

K.J. Henry went right by tight end Max Mang to slam Shrader to the ground on first down. Forced back nine yards, Shrader threw it toward Damien Alford along the Clemson sideline. The ball was thrown in a spot where only the 6-foot-6 Alford could go up and grab it. He hauled it in over his right shoulder, but the official said it was incomplete. Video play showed Alford’s right foot in bounds, though. The 22-yard play gave the Orange an opportunity to continue pushing downfield with less than a minute left.

Shrader completed three of his next four passes, including one to Gadsden in the soft spot of Clemson’s zone that moved the ball to the 30-yard line. On the next play, with less than 25 seconds on the clock, Shrader had plenty of time in the pocket, and rifled one toward Gadsden, stationed at the 12-yard line. But the receiver was encircled by three Tigers, and R.J. Mickens leaped in front of Gadsden to make the interception.

The quarterback said it was a concept that had worked for the Orange earlier in the game, but he just underthrew the ball. Gadsden and Shrader both said postgame they’d like for another receiver to step up; Gadsden was the only SU wideout with more than 40 receiving yards on Saturday.

Babers’ clock management questioned again

Last season, Babers made several questionable decisions that hurt Syracuse. He called timeout with 45 seconds remaining to attempt a potentially game-tying 48-yard Andre Szmyt field goal instead of using Tucker or Shrader on 4th-and-1. Against Wake Forest, he accepted a holding penalty and replayed third down, leading to a Demon Deacons touchdown. The Orange lost in overtime.

Those issues have mostly disappeared this season. Babers deserves plenty of credit for getting Syracuse 6-0, and putting them in position to defeat the Tigers on Saturday. But his decision to let the clock go down from 2:03 to 1:38 before eventually using a timeout after Clemson was stopped on 3rd down was a serious head scratcher. It gave the Orange less time on their final drive, forcing them to throw downfield.

More on Clemson’s quarterback switch

After Jason Simmons Jr. intercepted DJ Uiagalelei late in the fourth quarter, Swinney made the bold move to bench Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik. Klubnik proceeded to lead Clemson on two touchdown drives and secure a 7-0 start for the Tigers.

Uiagalelei said postgame he would’ve done the same thing if he were Swinney. “If your quarterback is struggling, you’ve got to be able to make a change,” he said.

When asked if Syracuse was prepared to face Klubnik, Babers said it was surprising to see him enter the game. Jones said they hadn’t prepared “at all” for the freshman. Klubnik finished 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards, and ran six times for 15 yards.

Next up: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are experiencing a down year after notching five straight double-digit win seasons. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman has led ND to a 4-3 record, which has included losses to Marshall and a 3-4 Stanford team.

Notre Dame will likely enter the game favored to win. Still, the Orange have a shot at a significant bounce-back win over one of the nation’s most prestigious programs.