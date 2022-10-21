Syracuse shut out in 3rd straight loss against Clarkson

xiTo support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Clarkson’s Gabriel David stood eye to eye with Tatum White for a faceoff in the Golden Knights’ defensive zone. David got to the puck first, flicking it backwards to Haley Winn. Winn then flicked the puck along the boards, setting up an attack. Anne Cherkowski controlled the puck in the Syracuse zone, picking her head up to find David who continued her run after winning the initial faceoff. David slid it across to Darcie Lappan who tapped the puck into the net to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.

David’s goal gave the Golden Knights a lead that they never gave up. In its opening game of the Adirondack Ice Breaker tournament, Syracuse (1-7) fell 3-0 to Clarkson. Syracuse struggled to get their offense going after scoring seven goals in its past three games. It was SU’s sixth straight loss and its third straight against the Golden Knights.

SU pushed for a tying goal in the second peiod. Madison Primeau pounced on a Clarskson turnover in the neutral zone, before wristing a left handed shot towards the net that was saved by Michelle Pasiechnyk. Moments later, Mik Todd had a fast break opportunity, trying to deke out Pasiechnyk, but was unable to get a shot off.

Syracuse had a power play opportunity in the second period, but could not capitalize. David was called for tripping at the 15 minute mark, which gave SU an opportunity to tie the game. Lauren Bellfontaine and Sarah Marchand tried to connect on a give and go opportunity, but the second pass for Bellefontaine was too much as the dangerous attack fizzled out. SU did a good job of killing Clarkson’s power play, when Maya D’Arcy was called for boarding late in the period.

In the final moments of the second period, Arielle DeSmet kept it a one goal game when she denied Jaden Bogden with a pad save and gloved a shot from wrister from Florence Lessard. DeSmet finished the game with 38 saves, the second most saves in a single game this year.

The Knights stayed aggressive as they ftried to find a second goal. D’Arcy was called for a slashing penalty with five minutes remaining, SU struggled to clear the puck from their zone with Clarkson sustaining pressure. As the penalty wound down, Stepahnie Markowski controlled the puck behind the net, laying it off for Darcie Lapen. Cherkowski darted to the front of the net and Lapen found her on a set up to give Clarkson a 2-0 lead.

The Knights finished with 41 shots on goal, while the Orange could only manage 20. Kambel Beacom had a career high four shots on goal to lead Syracuse, Bellfontaine had three and four other players had two.

Trying to get back into the game, Syracuse pulled DeSmet with three minutes to go. SU pressed Clarkson, but nothing came of the advantage, with Lapan shutting the door on any possible comeback with an empty net goal.