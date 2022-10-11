Syracuse remains at No. 11 in NFHCA poll for 2nd week in a row

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

On Tuesday, Syracuse remained at No. 11 in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll for the second week in a row. After beating Stanford and Cornell, the Orange stayed in the top 15 for the sixth consecutive week.

SU (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) kicked off last week with a home contest against the Cardinal. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof scored two goals off of penalty corners en route to the 4-0 win. Quirine Comans and Charlotte de Vries each got their 11th goals of the year in the victory.

Syracuse followed that win up with another one against Cornell four days later. Syracuse scored five goals in the win over the Big Reds, making it five straight wins. Sabine van den Eijnden netted a hat trick, which is the fourth by an SU player this year. Willmejin Boogert added another and Quirine Comans scored her team leading 12th goal, which is the second most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

During the five game win streak, the Orange have allowed just one goal. In the last four games, Syracuse faced a combined total of five shots. SU has now accumulated nine shutouts on the year.

The Orange are traveling down to Chapel Hill to take on No. 1 North Carolina (11-0, 3-0 ACC) on Friday. The undefeated Tar Heels and the Orange are two of seven teams from the ACC that are ranked in the top 25 this week.