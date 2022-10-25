Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 2-1 win at home against Bucknell and a 1-1 draw at NC State. The win over the former gave the Orange 12 wins for the first time since 2016 and the win over the latter secured an ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.

Against the Bison, Levonte Johnson’s two goals were the difference in a narrow victory. Johnson had put the Orange out in front in the first 10 minutes, but just a few minutes later, Bucknell’s Charlie Holmes received the ball from the left side, turned and cut right before placing the ball perfectly in the lower right corner to level the score.

In the second half, Johnson scored the game-winner in the 64th minute with an assist from Christian Curti. Syracuse had outshot Bucknell 29-8. Four days later against the Woflpack, both goals occured in a span of three minutes.

NC State had jumped out to a 1-0 lead before an own-goal leveled the score. Neither side could break the draw, but the Orange clinched home-field advantage for the ACC Tournament quarterfinal with still one game remaining. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Friday before conference tournament play, which it last won in 2015.