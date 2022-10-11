Jeorgio Kocevski earns ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski earned Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week after recording one goal and one assist across No. 5 SU’s past three games. It’s the first time he’s earned the honor and the fourth time an Orange player has earned it this season.

In the Orange’s 2-0 victory over then-No. 4 Wake Forest, Kocevski played all 90 minutes, recording four shots and scoring the first goal. After the Demon Deacons tripped Levonte Johnsoni in the box, Kocevski stepped up to take the penalty kick. He took several steps back, a deep breath and slotted a hard-driven ball into the lower left corner of the goal.

Against Loyola Maryland, Kocevski assisted SU’s third goal against the Greyhounds. After SU scored two goals within five minutes, it slowed down before getting a 36th minute goal where Kocevski crossed the ball from the right side of the goal box to the head of Curt Calov for an easy finish.

Kocevski has facilitated the ball, constantly getting it from central midfield outside to the wings, where Syracuse likes to expose its opponents. Through 12 starts, the junior has three goals and two assists in 2022. He also scored the game-tying goal against then-No. 1 Clemson to level the game 1-1 before the Orange scored again in the second to secure the upset.