Oronde Gadsden II, Matthew Bergeron earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Following No. 14 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 24 NC State, Oronde Gadsden (receiver) and Matthew Bergeron (offensive lineman) earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards in their respective positions. The pair helped Syracuse’s offense pull away from the Wolfpack late in the third quarter to secure a 6-0 record for the first time since 1987 and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Gadsden had a career day against NC State, catching eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns against the Wolfpack’s defense, one that head coach Dino Babers called one of the top three in the ACC. The sophomore is in the midst of a breakout season for Syracuse, emerging as its top receiving threat ahead of established receivers such as Damien Alford and Courtney Jackson. He’s the first ACC player this season to finish with three 100+ yard games.

“I’m happy for him. I’m happy he’s having explosive games like that. We’re going to keep pushing him,” Alford said after the win.

Gadsden was listed as a tight end/wide receiver coming out of training camp, making him SU’s first tight end since Aaron Hackett to catch a touchdown. But he’s now listed only as a receiver. Still, Robert Anae is utilizing him as a running back, extra blocker and in the slot.

Bergeron once again earned Player of the Week for the Orange as he’s continued to anchor a now-established SU offensive line. The emerging NFL prospect didn’t allow a pressure or a sack on Garrett Shrader, who finished with 210 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Orange finished with 389 yards of total offense, the most yards given up by NC State this season.