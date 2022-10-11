Syracuse jumps 2 spots to No. 5 in weekly USC poll

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll after two wins in three games over the past week. Despite falling 2-0 at home to No. 16 Cornell, the Orange (10-2-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) bounced back with a 2-0 win against then-No. 4 Wake Forest and a 6-1 win over Loyola Maryland to clinch their first 10-win season since 2016.

On Friday against the Demon Deacons, Syracuse outshot Wake Forest 19-10, getting two goals from its opponent’s mistakes. In the 13th minute, forward Levonte Johnson was tripped up inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. ACC Offensive Player of the Week Jeorgio Kocevski stepped up for the penalty, placing it perfectly in the lower-left corner.

Eleven minutes later, Christian Curti sent in a cross from the left flank, intended for the head of Lorenzo Boselli. But Wake’s Prince Amponsah misheaded the ball on his clearance, sending it into his own net to give Syracuse the final goal in the 2-0 win.

Three days later against the Greyhounds, SU scored two goals within the game’s first five minutes, taking advantage of the flanks. The first goal stemmed from the left side with Giona Leibold sending in a low-driven cross which was deflected by the Greyhound keeper. The deflection continued into the running path of Johnson who had an easy finish. For the second goal, Boselli sent the ball outside to Anferny Sinclair on the right, who sent in a cross to Nathan Opoku for an easy finish.

The Orange had five different goal scorers and seven different players record an assist in the victory. Syracuse closes its season with three more conference games against NC State, Boston College and Louisville and one nonconference match against Bucknell.