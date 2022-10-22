Shootout victory gives SU 3rd place finish in Ice Breaker Tournament

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse entered its first shootout of the season against Holy Cross after remaining tied at 3-3 in the overtime period. The first shooter missed for both squads, but Madison Primeau, who scored earlier in the game, took the lead on the Orange’s second shot.

Primeau wasted no time, flicking it into the top left corner at the earliest opening. Her shot was the farthest from the goal, but it was the only shot to connect for either team, giving SU the 4-3 victory.

Despite being outshot, Syracuse (2-7, 0-0 College Hockey America) defeat Holy Cross (2-6, 1-3 Hockey East) 4-3 in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid, taking third place overall. SU led for most of the contest, propelled by an elite performance from goalie Arielle DeSmet. The Orange took advantage of early offensive opportunities to collect their second victory of the season. DeSmet saved the final two shootout goals as Casey Borgiel’s potentially game-tying shot hit off the right goal post before SU celebrated on the ice.

DeSmet made multiple game-saving stops on breakaways from the Crusaders in the third period. Down 3-2 at that point, the Crusaders desperately needed a shot opportunity, and they found one in a perfect lead pass from defenseman Grace Johnson. Madison Michals took it in stride up the left seam and flicked it from the left penalty circle, but it went off DeSmet’s chest guard. Michals took another shot on the immediate rebound, but DeSmet blocked it behind the blue line.

The Orange never trailed in this game and were only tied briefly in the first two periods, largely thanks to two early goals from the Orange, one of which came on a power play in the first three minutes. SU put together a smooth passing drive, going in a z-formation after collecting the faceoff win.

Lauren Bellefontaine collected the puck beyond the right penalty circle, passing quickly to Mae Batherson in middle ice. She found Sarah Marchand at the right corner of the blue line, who played hot potato to a wide-open Mik Todd. The freshman slapped in her first career goal from point-blank range.

Marchand and Batherson picked up assists on the play. Syracuse has continuously shown a willingness to be patient in enemy territory on special teams, a theme that has not transferred over to 5-on-5 play.

Syracuse scored three minutes later, taking a 2-0 lead with 14:11 left in the quarter after a wraparound goal from Primeau. She created the shot on her own, going behind and around the goal to get a good angle on a discombobulated Madison Beck in-goal. The Crusaders mounted a rally in the second period to tie the match at 2-2, but only for a matter of seconds.

Syracuse responded to Holy Cross’s game-tying goal in the second period in seven seconds. After Bryn Saarela scored for Holy Cross, Sarah Marchand won the faceoff against Carly Beniek. Beniek sent the ball back to Kambel Beacom, who passed to Sarah Marchand beyond the left circle. She sent a cross to Lauren Bellefontaine, who lasered it into the back of the net from inside the right circle.

Despite the late rally from the Crusaders, the Orange pulled out their second victory of the season. SU never trailed in its last game before the start of the conference play.