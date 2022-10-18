Film Review: How SU’s struggles allowed NC State back in the game

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Like in its nail-biting win over Virginia, No. 14 Syracuse generated almost all of its offense against NC State early in the game. The offense gradually allowed NC State opportunities to score heading into the second half.

Part of that was SU’s 42-minute long scoring drought. Though it held the Wolfpack to three field goals on Saturday afternoon, Syracuse seemed unprepared for backup quarterback Jack Chambers, whose dual-threat presence gave NC State offensive momentum in the second half.

The Orange eventually prevailed, holding onto their six-game winning streak and its first bowl game berth since 2018. But here’s a look at how NC State took advantage of SU’s dry spell on both sides of the ball:

SU’s first failed red zone conversion

Syracuse had a golden opportunity to gain a two-score lead before halftime as Garrett Shrader lined up deep in the pocket on second down. NC State had only three linemen at the line of scrimmage, and one of them jumped before the snap.

Shrader said postgame that he expected a flag to be called, so he spent ample time in the pocket to look for an open receiver. As he shuffled back behind the 20-yard line, he looked right then quickly turned toward the left side of the end zone. Despite being outnumbered by NC State defenders, Shrader had three receivers on that side of the end zone, and favored the Orange’s height advantage.

Shrader targeted Damien Alford, who opened his body toward the center of the end zone as he backpedaled toward the sideline. The throw to Alford got to him first, but Tanner Ingle came underneath and snagged the ball from Alford’s hands.

NC State expected the Orange to send all their receivers to the end zone, keeping three defensive backs at the goal line. With no intermediate routes, Shrader’s only options were to throw the ball away or hope a flag was called. Neither happened, leading to SU’s second red zone trip of the season that didn’t end in a score.

Shrader’s second pick

Less than two minutes later, Syracuse quickly moved past midfield after a 36-yard connection with Oronde Gadsden II. On the very next play, NC State lined up in a similar formation as it did on its red zone interception — a nickel formation with the third-level defenders sitting deeper.

Immediately, Shrader dropped back and stared at his first read, Courtney Jackson, who was left alone on the right side of the field. Gadsden was left uncovered in the middle of the field, but Shrader never looked his way.

Jackson hugged the sideline as Aydan White secured inside leverage. Shrader expected Jackson to get back inside, but the delivery went straight to White. Jackson fought for the ball, but White won the battle.

Chambers in the pocket

NC State spent most of the game on the ground, trying to get Chambers and running back Jordan Houston going offensively. But by this early fourth quarter drive, the Wolfpack had realized they could advance the ball more by trying to spread the ball out instead of relying on the legs of Chambers and Houston.

Darryl Jones was left alone on the left side of the field with Duce Chestnut, playing roughly 12 yards off the ball. Jones sprinted past Chestnut, and made two moves to get back closer to the middle of the field. The lack of communication from Syracuse’s secondary left Jones wide open in between Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter.

Carter said that communication was something that the defense could always improve on. Against teams like Clemson, which will routinely have its receivers try to confuse the defense with double moves, the chemistry between SU’s backline will be crucial to stop explosive plays.

Chambers outsmarts SU on 4th down

NC State simply outsmarted the Orange on this play. The Wolfpack ran the same diamond bunch formation on the right side on their first drive of the game, but Houston dropped the pass on third-and-long. This time, Chambers faked the throw and took off for the first down.

The formation forced SU to move Mikel Jones, Leon Lowery and Isaiah Johnson to cover the receiver overload. The Orange expected Chambers to throw the ball, and SU’s entire defense moved to stop the screen after receivers sold the play.

Chestnut was also in pass coverage against Keyon Lesane, who ran a go route on the left side. Earlier in the game, Garrett Williams made a tackle on Chambers as he took off to the sideline. By clearing out Chestnut, the Wolfpack ensured Chambers could use his legs to get the required yardage.