Beat writers split on if No. 14 Syracuse can defeat No. 5 Clemson

For the first time since 2018, No. 14 Syracuse simultaneously earned itself a spot in a postseason Bowl Game and defeated a ranked opponent. That win came without much pushback as it held a Devin Leary-less, then-No.15 NC State team to no touchdowns in its 24-9 win last Saturday.

Now the Orange have a bigger task at hand in No. 5 Clemson, in a matchup between two of the nine remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It’s the penultimate ranked matchup left on Syracuse’s schedule, but it’s against a team it hasn’t beaten since 2017 and at a venue where the Orange have been outscored 50-144 across four defeats at Memorial Stadium.

Alex Cirino (4-2)

Stick to the Bowl Game

Clemson 33, Syracuse 20

Syracuse has beaten four Power Five opponents thus far. Each game has made a long winning streak progressively more promising. Beating a ranked NC State and holding it to no touchdowns was a major plus and a big confidence booster going forward. Talks surrounding the Orange’s prospective College Football Playoff berth are slowly starting to formulate ahead of their trip to Clemson.

But it’s time for a reality check. Clemson is back to playing its best football in the post-Trevor Lawrence era. They aren’t the unranked team that Syracuse held to within a field goal last season. DJ Uiagalelei is now an established Heisman Trophy candidate, leading a Tigers offense that has scored at least 30 points in each game.

Syracuse won’t make it easy for the Tigers, but I believe Clemson’s defense will be the deciding factor, and Shrader will struggle to maintain the momentum he and the Orange offense have built up through the passing game. It’s been a fun, promising run for SU who clinched its first Bowl Game berth since 2018, but it will fail to reach 7-0 on Saturday.

Connor Smith (5-1)

Road warriors

Syracuse 27, Clemson 24

This Syracuse team is legit. Yes, the schedule has not been that tough so far, and the Orange’s best win came against a team without its starting quarterback. SU, though, didn’t even play its best football last Saturday, with Garrett Shrader throwing two interceptions and the offense putting up just 10 first-half points. They still won somewhat comfortably.

The Orange match up well with the Tigers on paper — their defense is statistically better, and both offenses have put up similar numbers. Syracuse has the better running back, and Shrader has performed comparably to D.J. Uigalelei. SU should compete in this game, regardless of the atmosphere in Death Valley.

Dino Babers has proved he can play Clemson tough. SU took down the Tigers in 2017, of course, but also (at least briefly) put a scare into Dabo Swinney’s team in 2018 and 2021. Babers seems to have figured something about Clemson out that few other schools in the ACC have. And with this arguably being Babers’ best Syracuse team, the time is now to pick up one of the school’s biggest wins this century and move closer to its first-ever ACC Championship Game appearance.

Anthony Alandt (5-1)

Believe it

Syracuse 38, Clemson 31

Yes. This is the year. Dino Babers has traveled down to Death Valley twice since 2016 and has been easily handled by Clemson twice, scoring a combined 21 points. Syracuse hasn’t beaten the Tigers since that miracle 2017 upset at home. But this year is different, we all know that. The offense looks as good as it’s been under Babers’ tenure, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae continues to impress with his creative playcalling. The defense, albeit shorthanded and potentially without star Garrett Williams, has really shown tremendous strides and has passed each challenge — Malik Cunningham, Aidan O’Connell, etc. — with flying colors.

No one, including myself, predicted Syracuse to be even close to No. 14 in the country with an undefeated record heading down to Clemson this week. But here it is, escaping with wins, trouncing opponents and all the while garnering more and more national recognition for how solidified and skilled each unit is. Believe it Syracuse, the Orange are back and are most likely a top-10 team if they win.