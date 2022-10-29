No. 9 Syracuse loses to No. 13 Wake Forest in final game of regular season

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

No. 9 Syracuse (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) finished its regular season with a 4-0 loss at No. 13 Wake Forest (14-4, 5-1 ACC). The Orange were dominated from start to finish, suffering their third loss in conference play.

Syracuse accumulated seven total shots to Wake’s eight, but the Orange were not able to finish their chances. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof had a scoring chance late in the first, but was blocked by a Wake Forest defenseman.

The Demon Deacons scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game. Syracuse managed to get two shots off in the first quarter, but were shut down in the second. The best chance for the Orange in the half came with three minutes left in the first period. They got the ball in front of the net off a penalty corner, but just tipped it over the goal. The score remained 2-0 when the first half whistle blew.

Wake Forest scored one goal in the third and fourth quarter, taking a commanding 4-0 lead late in the last period.

Syracuse was not short on chances, but Wake Forest goalie Tori Glaister was a wall in net, making saves on all three shots on target.

Brooke Borzymowski did her normal thing, making four saves on the day. Her highlight of the day came early in the third, making a huge stop off of a Wake Forest penalty corner.

With about three minutes left in the third, Syracuse had a great scoring chance off of a corner. The Orange executed the beginning of the play perfectly, but could not put the ball in the net, tipping it just wide.

In the final minutes, Syracuse had its best chance of the day. Quirine Comans nailed the post with seconds left, but the outcome would not have changed.

Syracuse will look to bounce back from this loss with the ACC tournament approaching this week. Syracuse is seeded fifth in the tournament and drew fifth-seeded Boston College in the quarter finals. Tournament action begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with Duke hosting this year’s contest.