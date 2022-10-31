Multiple SU players earn All-ACC honors

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Four Syracuse field hockey players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. Forward Quirine Comans made the first team while forward Charlotte De Vries, back Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and back Jannemijn Deutman earned a spot on the second team.

Comans, a graduate student, made the All-ACC first team for the second year in a row. In 2022, she tallied a team-high 35 points on the season (1.94 points per game). Of her 29 shots on goal, she converted on nearly half with a team-high 14 goals (0.78 goals per game). The 14 goals also ranked second in the entire ACC. Comans also registered seven assists.

De Vries, a senior, earned All-ACC honors for her fourth time in her career. De Vries was second among the Orange in goals (11). She opened up the passing game for Syracuse, ending the regular season with the fourth-best assists per game in the ACC (0.56). Her 10 total assists this season was a career high for De Vries, totaling just seven assists in her first three years combined.

After two first-team selections her last two seasons, van den Nieuwenhof made the second team in 2022. The junior back anchored the Orange defense also assisting on penalty corner execution offensively. Van den Nieuwenhof was one of the focal points during SU’s penalty corner attempts, helping the team score the second most corner goals in the ACC with 14. Syracuse only allowed an average of 1.50 goals per game.

Deutman, a freshman, made her first career All-ACC appearance and was van den Nieuwenhof’s counterpart in the back. Syracuse only allowed 27 goals on the season as Deutman was a consistent sighting on the field, totaling 770 minutes of playing time.