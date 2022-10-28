Syracuse falls in 4 sets to Florida State

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

After dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, respectively, the Orange found themselves in a close third set, trying to extend the match. Syracuse won the next point, and Riley Hoffman came in to serve.

The Orange then scored six consecutive points — all of them with Hoffman serving — to build a comfortable 16-9 lead. Naomi Franco contributed two blocks during the seven-point run and Hoffman assisted on two kills — both to Polina Shemanova. Florida State made a late run to bring the set to within three points at 23-20, but SU won the next two points to close it out.

The third set would be the only one SU won, as the Orange (10-11, 6-5 Atlantic Coast) dropped their second consecutive conference match to the Seminoles (15-7, 7-4 ACC) by a score of 3-1.

Shemanova led the Orange in kills with 19, followed by Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk, who contributed 16, and Franco, who had 11. Bre Walp was Syracuse’s only other player with more than one, producing four kills. FSUs utilized a balanced attack, although no player had more than 12 kills. Six different individuals contributed four or more kills.

After falling into a 12-6 deficit at the beginning of the fourth set, the Orange climbed back andv took an 18-17 lead. Shemanova had six kills in the set, while Lauren Woodford and Hoffman had six and five assists, respectively.

Shemanova hit the serve after Syracuse won a point to make the score 22-21 in favor of Florida State, but the Seminoles wrapped up the set — and the match — by winning three points in a row. It was the most competitive of the three sets the Seminoles won, as head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam said the Orange “did a better job executing” in the third and fourth sets than in the first two.

“We passed the ball better, we served much better at a high percentage, we found solutions on offense and we did a good job finding spaces to attack the center more as they were running a 6-2 system,” Ganesharatnam said of Syracuse’s improvements.

While the Orange recorded more kills and assists than the Seminoles during the match, Florida State’s advantage on the serve was too much for Syracuse to overcome. FSU came away with 16 service aces — the most SU has allowed all season, blowing by the previous high of 11. On the other end, the Orange managed only four aces.

Unforced errors played a significant role in the match. Syracuse committed 16 reception errors — another season-high — eight of which came from Alyssa Bert after her previous season-high was three. The Seminoles committed four reception errors, making for a difference that more than compensated for the Orange’s advantage in kills.

“Bert, who has been very stable for us throughout the season, had a little bit of a tough time today for the first time this season,” Ganesharatnam said. “I thought (Lokhmanchuk) was struggling a little bit. It’s bound to happen when you play 28 games.”

Ganesharatnam said Syracuse’s small roster size has made an impact on the team’s fatigue down the stretch, giving the players “a lot of credit” for being “very consistent so far”. He’d like to give Bert rest, but she’s the team’s only libero. He’d like to give Lokhmanchuk more rest as she battles a knee injury, but her height is a necessity for the often-outsized Orange.

On a positive note for Syracuse, Franco recorded a game-high seven blocks, tying the season-high she set in September against Duke. Raina Hughes also had five blocks of her own as Syracuse’s only two players with more than one. Hoffman’s 25 assists led the Orange, with Woodford’s 21 coming in just behind her.

Friday night’s match was the first of a four-game homestand for Syracuse, who will take on Miami on Sunday afternoon as it looks to get back in the win column.