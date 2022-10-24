Dino Babers addresses Tucker’s touches, clock management in weekly press conference

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference a bit differently Monday morning. Instead of a brief opening statement, Babers went into a lengthy monologue to highlight a few issues stemming from Saturday’s 27-21 loss to No. 5 Clemson.

He noted he had addressed two common complaints — Sean Tucker only receiving five carries and letting 25 seconds tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter before calling a timeout. Babers said both were mistakes and shouldn’t happen.

The head coach also talked about Saturday’s officiating, mainly a play late in the third quarter where Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff was called for unnecessary roughness on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik for a hit near the sidelines. The penalty was called on third-and-25, and without it, Syracuse would’ve forced a punt. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and scored moments later, cutting their deficit to five. Later, Garrett Shrader was pushed out of bounds as he released the football, but no penalty was called. Babers said he submitted both plays to the Atlantic Coast Conference for review but hasn’t heard back.

Babers also looked toward the Orange’s matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday, the first time the Fighting Irish will visit the JMA Wireless Dome since 2003. Babers spoke about ND’s personnel, referring to Michael Mayer as an “NFL” tight end.

“This is a loaded five-star team, similar to the team that we just played,” Babers said. “It’s going to be an exciting game.”

Mistakes from Clemson addressed

Babers’ clock management was questioned last season, particularly in SU’s 17-14 loss to Clemson when the head coach used a timeout with 43 seconds remaining only to kick a potentially game-tying field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-short. Saturday, Babers made another questionable decision by hesitating to call a timeout with the Tigers facing a fourth down. It cost the Orange an additional 25 seconds to use in its final drive.

Syracuse, since August, has practiced a drill with 50 seconds on the clock and a timeout needed, Babers said. Those 25 seconds would’ve been helpful though, he added.

Babers classified the decision Monday as a mistake “on our part.” Last season, Babers said Syracuse has a designated staff member whose full-time job is to advise him on clock management and game theory, but it’s unclear who that person is.

Babers also discussed Tucker only recording five rushing attempts (in addition to five receptions) against Clemson. It was the star running back’s fewest since his true freshman season in 2020. Babers said flatly the lack of touches “should not happen,” and agreed Tucker should’ve had more.

“We have addressed it as a staff and I believe that it will be something that we won’t have to talk about in the future,” Babers said.

Stephanie Zaso | Design Editor

Discussing Saturday’s officiating

Last year, Syracuse lost at Florida State after quarterback Jordan Travis ran 33 yards down the sideline with 38 seconds left. The Orange didn’t bring him down, and the run set up a game-winning field goal. Since that game, Babers said SU has used a new technique where they try to “escort” the quarterback out of bounds.

On the play Saturday, Babers said Fuentes-Cundiff didn’t lower his head, didn’t bend his knees to “deliver a blow” and didn’t push Klubnik out of bounds. But the defensive lineman did get pushed from behind by a Clemson player, leading to him being off balance, according to Babers.

Babers said he could acknowledge that play could be called a penalty. But he couldn’t understand the hit on Shrader that wasn’t called.

“Now, I understand that flag being thrown there,” Babers said. “What I don’t understand is the situation that happened later, where our quarterback got into a similar situation…and we did not get a call.”

Looking toward Notre Dame

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman leads Notre Dame, and Babers said ND is “extremely well-coached” and has a lot of talent. The Irish opened the year ranked No. 5, and picked up a ranked win over then-No. 16 BYU earlier this month. He noted that SU has moved on from Saturday’s loss.

“We were so close. We get it, okay, but our focus is now on Notre Dame,” Babers said.

Babers said it’s a special opportunity to play Notre Dame because of their national brand and reputation, adding that he expects the game to be a “coming out party” in front of the nation.

“If you get a win over Notre Dame, it’s a big thing,” Babers said. “And they know that everybody gives them their best shot, and they’re always ready for everyone.”