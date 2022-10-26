Syracuse’s depth allows rotations to be made without drop in play

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Prior to Syracuse’s game against Bucknell, Jeorgio Kocevski entered SU Soccer Stadium as a spectator, not a player. He received a suspension for a red card in the Orange’s previous match against then-No. 11 Louisville.

Jackson Glenn got his first start of the season with lineup changes. During Glenn’s introduction, Kocevski yelled, “Let’s go kid!” Glenn sent a deep pass that went over the Bucknell backline for Levonte Johnson. With the goalkeeper drawn away from the net, Johnson chipped the ball over the keeper and quickly gave the Orange a lead.

No. 4 Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) has relied on its substitutions and depth to help the team score. Through 14 games, SU has averaged more goals per game, more shots per game and more shots on goal per game than in 2021.

The Orange’s offense has improved through experienced players from the attack and midfield. SU head coach Ian McIntyre constantly rotates players, even against top ranked opponents. While many forwards are having less minutes, they open the door for midfielders like Camden Holbrook to get game time.

“The strength of our team (is) the ability for us to make some changes and the standard not to drop,” McIntyre said. “That’s been an important part of our success this year.”

On average, SU makes 10 substitutions in the second half. Each player is allowed one re-entry, which must occur in the second half of the match, per NCAA rules.

Backup forwards Julius Rauch and Francesco Pagano have seen a drop in their minutes when compared to 2021, but they’re still a part of the rotation. McIntyre has even said he believes Rauch would start if he was on another team.

In top-5 matchups like against Wake Forest, Rauch got playing time, getting into tight battles and close collisions with the Demon Deacons’ keeper. Rauch said over the offseason he tried to improve holding onto the ball because of the physicality up front. McIntyre said the Orange have “four great attackers” and showed his desire to make rotations throughout the lineup.

In the 65th minute of SU’s opener against Iona, forward Nathan Opoku was swapped out for Rauch, who stayed in for the rest of the match. Three minutes later, two Orange midfielders got possession back in Gael territory and the ball bounced to Amferny Sinclair. Sinclair sent a pass toward the box and Rauch quick-stepped past his defender and scored with a shot in the bottom right corner, contributing to the Orange’s 2-0 win.

“(McIntyre) trusts more guys, he sees what you do in practice,” Rauch said. “You can adapt to his system, he can adapt with us.”

Holbrook has also been getting more attention from the coaching staff. On Sept. 13, McIntyre called Holbrook an “experienced guy,” and someone that could provide balance and find open spaces during games. In 2021, Holbrook averaged 20 minutes per match, but this year, he’s averaging 34 minutes per game. He’s played significant time against ranked opponents, with 43 minutes and 31 minutes against then-No. 22 Notre Dame and then-No. 4 Wake Forest, respectively.

Throughout high school and his first season at Syracuse in 2020, Holbrook never played midfield, instead playing as a center forward or a left winger. When Holbrook switched in 2021, he needed time to acclimate to the midfield position.

“Last season the depth was still there. It’s just, we didn’t know each other as well,” Colin Biros said. “So the spring season was really important for us to gel together as a team.”

In spring of 2022, Holbrook used training sessions to become more comfortable in the midfield. He knows he won’t get the starting left midfield spot over Giona Leibold, but said he still wanted to turn the ball over less. Biros said he could see Holbrook was improving and building confidence from his new position.

Holbrook worked to improve his crossing ability too. He said he was known for that when playing the left winger role.

Once he’s running down the midfield and sending a cross, Holbrook said he wants to put the ball in the same exact spot. Against Virginia Tech on Sept. 30, Holbrook did that.

Curt Calov fought two Hokie defenders at the center of the pitch for possession. Simultaneously, Holbrook moved up from the center line to prepare for a pass. Once Calov sent a lob pass down the left side of the pitch, the ball bounced toward the corner of the penalty box. Holbrook caught up to it and crossed to Opoku, who scored with his right foot to cement the 3-0 final score for then-No. 7 Syracuse.

“The depth has definitely improved,” Calov said. “That’s really what propelled us to the next step and ultimately, one helps us to achieve our goal.”