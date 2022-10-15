Syracuse cross country places 13th at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse cross country competed in two meets on Friday: The highly anticipated Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and the Penn State National Open.

At Nuttycombe, the Orange men and women both placed 13th. The men’s side was led by redshirt junior Nathan Lawler (23:31.9), who finished 27th. The next finishers for the Orange were seniors Noah Carey (23:53.4) at 67th and Nathan Henderson (23:59.7) at 86th. SU’s scoring was rounded out by Assaf Harari (24:01.1) who took 92nd and Sam Lawler (24:03.4) at 99th.

The top spot in the men’s 8k was secured by Stanford while BYU and Northern Arizona finished second and third, respectively.

On the women’s side at Nuttycombe, redshirt sophomore Savannah Roark (20:21.7) led SU, placing 31st. Behind Roark was senior Abigail Spiers (20:48.4) at 85th, junior Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (21:02.4) followed at 126th. The scoring was rounded out by redshirt junior Ivy Gonzales (24:04.1) at 132nd and sophomore Olivia Joly (21:05.0) at 135th.

The top spot in the women’s 6k went to NC State, followed by New Mexico and Northern Arizona.

In the other race of the day, the Penn State National Open, the men’s squad took fifth while the women’s side placed seventh.

The men had two finishers in the top-ten and three in the top-15, led by redshirt sophomore Silas Derfel (25:11.6) who took sixth, Redshirt senior Karl Winter (25:22.4) followed placing ninth while sophomore Ethan Wechsler (25:32.0) finished 13th. The Orange’s scoring was rounded out by redshirt sophomore Kevin Robertson (26:05.8) in 31st and redshirt freshman Patrick Malone (27:07.5) in 81st.

The top spot in the men’s 5.2-mile run went to La Salle, followed by Northeastern and Western Michigan.

On the women’s side at Penn State, the Orange were led by redshirt freshman Emma Eastman (21:06.7) who took 17th. Soon after followed junior Justus Holden-Betts (21:36.6) at 35th, redshirt senior Shona McCulloch (21:42.1) at 39th, and freshman Kensey May (21:43.9) took 42nd. Sophomore Reilly Zink (21:57.9) crossed the finish line 53rd to finish out SU’s scoring.

The top spot in the women’s 6k was secured by West Virginia, while Penn State and Northeastern finished second and third, respectively.

The Orange are back in action Oct. 21 with the conclusion of the regular season at the John Reif Memorial, hosted by Cornell.