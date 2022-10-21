Syracuse finishes out regular season with winning men’s, women’s runners

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse cross country finished the regular season with winning runners in both the men’s and women’s races at the John Reif Invitational in Ithaca, New York.

The No. 16 men’s side was led by redshirt sophomore Kevin Robertson (14:55.6), who crossed the line first. Freshman Teun ter Haar (15:09.0), freshman Julian Franjieh (15:10.4), senior Alex Herbst (15:11.1), freshman Ruben Rojas Betanzos (15:15.1) and freshman Eamon Burke (15:17.9) finished second through sixth.

Redshirt senior Dominic Hockenbury (15:21.2) was the second Orange finisher in seventh as redshirt freshman Patrick Malone (15:37.9) and junior Matthew Dragon (15:47.9) placed 10th and 12th, respectively. They rounded out the men’s runners.

For the No. 15 women’s squad, freshman Kensey May (17:34.3) took the top spot while sophomore Reilly Zink (17:42.3) came in second in the 5k. The next SU finishers were freshman Shanley Koekemoer (17:55.0) and redshirt sophomore Emily Nugent (18:09.5), who placed fourth and fifth.

Sophomores Caroline Kirby (18:17.6) and Bethany Steiner (18:37.7) were sixth and seventh, respectively. Freshman Olivia Shattuck (19:11.6) was the fifth SU finisher in 10th.

The Orange continue their successful season next week at the ACC Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia.