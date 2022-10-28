Syracuse places 2nd, 6th at ACC Championships

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse men’s cross country finished second out of 15 at the ACC Championship. In this year’s loaded field, seven of the competing teams were ranked, and six ranked among the top-17 schools in the nation.

The SU men were headlined by redshirt junior Nathan Lawler (23:12.9), who was their first finisher in seventh place. Redshirt senior Noah Carey (23:19.9) came in next at 12th, and redshirt freshman Sam Lawler (23:24.0) finished at 19th.

Senior Paul O’Donnell (23:26.4) came in next for the Orange at 22nd. Redshirt senior Nathan Henderson (23:28.8), redshirt sophomore Alex Comerford (23:36.2), and redshirt junior Matthew Scrape (23:39.2) rounded out the scoring for the men’s squad in the 8k race, finishing 26th, 30th, and 34th, respectively.

No. 8 Wake Forest took home the top spot with 44 points, right in front of No. 16 SU who finished with 86. Third, fourth, and fifth went to No. 18 North Carolina, No. 6 Notre Dame, and unranked NC State, respectively.

On the women’s side, the Orange finished in sixth. Sophomore Savannah Roark (20:05.8) was SU’s first finisher, placing 15th overall. Junior Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (20:31.4) placed 34th, followed by redshirt juniors Eleanor Lawler (20:40.0) and Ivy Gonzales (20:53.9), who took 42nd and 49th, respectively. Senior Abigail Spiers (20:57.6) rounded out the scoring for Syracuse.

No. 1 NC State took home first place with 34 points. No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 25 Virginia, No. 8 North Carolina, and unranked Florida State placed ahead of No. 15 SU, who compiled 191 points to finish sixth.

Both Syracuse teams will return in two weeks for the NCAA Northeast Regional.