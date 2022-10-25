Syracuse back inside top 10 of NFHCA ranking, jumps to No. 9

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse field Hockey is back inside the top 10 of the NFHCA coaches poll for the first time since mid-September, jumping up from to No. 9 after back-to-back wins over top 20 opponents.

SU started off its week against No. 4 Louisville. The two squads were scoreless in the first half. Quirine Comans got the scoring started, but SU was quickly down 2-1 after back-to-back Cardinal goals. Three minutes after they conceded, Willemijn Boogert was able to tie it up. With five minutes left, the captain Quirine Comans netted her second of the day, and the eventual game winner, giving SU a huge 3-2 win.

Syracuse followed that up with a 4-3 win over No. 19 Rutgers. The Orange started off slow, not recording a shot in the first period. Rutgers jumped on the board first, but Sabine van den Eijnden and Eefke van den Niuewenhof each scored one to put them up 2-1. Rutgers was able to tie it at two, but Willmeijn Boogert and Joy Haarman each put away late goals to secure the victory.