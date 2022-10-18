SA to host inaugural Harvest Festival on Oct. 28

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University’s Student Association will host its inaugural Harvest Festival next Friday.

The festival, which will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, will feature field games, pumpkin painting and various contests on the Women’s Building field, according to SA’s Instagram. SA will also provide free food from local farms for the first 500 students in attendance and the event will feature a costume contest.

During Monday’s meeting, SA President David Bruen also addressed the opening of the federal government’s student loan debt forgiveness form.

The White House and The U.S. Department of Education outlined the eligibility requirements for students on its website. Under the new system, students who applied for federal loans before June 30, 2022 can receive a one-time grant of $10,000, Bruen said during the meeting. Pell Grant recipients can receive up to $20,000.

“(The relief is a) direct result of the work done as student leaders and the resolutions we have passed,” Bruen said.

Food Recovery Network President Elliot Salas encouraged people to join the organization, which collects leftover food from SU dining halls to donate to local food agencies, at the meeting as well.

In May, Salas told The Daily Orange that the organization had recovered over 8,500 pounds of food during the spring 2022 semester. This was the lowest amount of food the organization has collected, Salas said during a previous meeting.

“We’re trying to beat (our) record of 15,000 (pounds) in total (this year),” he said.

Other Business: