Rashard Perry uses offensive line reps to improve defensive abilities

Rashard Perry stepped onto Bennett High School’s football field as a part of the varsity team when he was in eighth grade. In a game against Lancaster at Highmark Stadium, Perry started to experience double-teams from his opponents for the first time. Perry said after he made back-to-back sacks, he instantly started to get guarded by two offensive linemen.

Perry instantly got frustrated and rushed to tell his coaches. They responded by laughing at him. Perry immediately wanted to counter by getting faster, stronger and better.

“(My coach) was like, ‘If you’re getting double-teamed, that means you must be doing something right,’” Perry said.

This focus on improvement, whether it came from playing on the offensive line or building on his well-established skills, propelled Perry to become a member of Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class. Perry also received offers from UConn, Temple and Buffalo. He’s now a three-star defensive lineman and is the third-best player in New York. In his junior year, Perry recorded 24 sacks and averaged 10.3 tackles per game.

Perry realized that if he faced a double-team, he would have to change up his approach at the line.

“You learn that bull rushing is not going to be your best option every single play. It’s gonna easily exhaust you,” Perry said. “So you gotta find a better and faster move that’s not gonna take too much out of you but still be able to have an impact.”

Perry found that faster move with the help of his coaching staff. Bennett head coach Steve McDuffie said Perry has the most explosive first step he’s seen, helping him get straight into his lateral movement. The move has helped against double or even triple coverages, something Perry has seen since his sophomore year. McDuffie also said that Perry was able to hold his own against five-star recruits at camps.

According to his coaches, Perry is a versatile player. His defensive line coach, Anthony Scott, said that his block recognition is “outstanding” and his ability to transfer from defending a running play to a passing play is “phenomenal.”

“He has mastered all the pass rush and run techniques that I have taught him as well as anyone I have seen in my 20 years of coaching,” Scott said.

Scott said that Perry’s natural athleticism came from being a three-sport athlete with experience in football, basketball and track. Perry said basketball helped the most with his football game.

“(Basketball) mainly really improved my conditioning, footwork and sharpening my eyes,” Perry said. “It allows me to stay flexible and mobile while still feeling strong at the same time.”

McDuiffie also said that Perry has “grown man” strength, as the lineman can bench press 340 lbs. and squat 505 lbs. Scott called Perry a “stud in the weight room,” who can have an instant impact through his versatility, football knowledge and “relentlessness.”

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

“He can play either the one, three, or the five techniques on the D-line,” Scott said.

Perry has also cultivated his techniques by playing on the other side of the ball as a left guard. He initially played offensive line as a sophomore because the team didn’t have much depth at the position.

Perry didn’t like the switch at first, but said that it helped improve his footwork and conditioning, something that could be translated to the other side of the ball. He learned to stay patient when defending the pocket.

“You don’t want to over-pursue,” Perry said. “The person (opposite of you) can easily chop your arms and get past. You learn from both sides on how to improve.”

Offensive line play also helped Perry develop a good, low base to get “underneath your man and drive them, especially against guys who are quick on defense,” he said.

“Playing offensive line really helped me fix my flaws and my defensive game against other defenders that used similar moves,” Perry said. “So, as soon as I beat them, I can go through the film and see what they did wrong so I will never make those mistakes.”

The Tigers needed Perry to play without those mistakes in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Class AA semifinal against Cicero-North Syracuse. Bennett won 38-0, and Perry finished the game with three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

“I wanted to be as dominant as I could,” Perry said. “I just wanted to win everything.”