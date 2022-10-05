SU’s reusable green boxes just aren’t practical

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University recently replaced its paper, single-use dining hall to-go boxes with green, reusable boxes.

The abundance of paper to-go boxes filled up campus trash cans when they were being used. Students took as many as needed, whether they were going back to eat in the library or their dorm. While the concept may have been deemed environmentally harmful, it was practical.

Students are always on the go on campus, balancing academics, extracurriculars and social life. In times of chaos, students look for ease. The paper, one-time use boxes provided that ease. For example, if a student was hungry between classes, they could grab a to-go box and bring it to their next destination.

The reusability complicates the functionality. Now, students must use the same to-go box if they desire a take-home meal. This creates difficulty for many students. Students barely have time to go back to their rooms for rest, let alone get their box whenever they feel hungry. In addition, students don’t want to walk around with a bulky box in their bags daily.

So, when hunger arises, an internal conflict emerges. Does one spend the time sitting down to eat or just not eat at all? SU sophomore Abby Milgrim expressed her opinion of the new reusable boxes.

“It’s highly inconvenient to my school life. It’s extremely disruptive having to bring it back if I want to get something to go. So often, it has made me decide not to get food,” Milgrim said.

Distance further contributes to the dilemma. There are plenty of students who live on South Campus with meal plans. Therefore, taking a bus to grab their boxes is absurd. Not only is it a waste of time, but it’s physically draining to put forth such effort just to eat. This is also applicable to students living in central freshman housing. Most classes and resources are near Ernie Davis Dining, so they may want to obtain food there. But since students can only check out one box at a time, they would have to return to their dorm.

This significant inconvenience prompts students not to utilize their meal plans as much. If they don’t have their box, they may just spend money in the Schine Student Center or on Marshall Street to get a quick meal. This is financially straining. Meal plans are already overly expensive, and the additional cost of spending elsewhere creates a further burden. Meal plans should ensure that students feel comfortable and able to eat whenever, but the reusable boxes challenge that.

The reusable to-go boxes also pose a sanitation issue. Students don’t have the time to wash out their food boxes when they’re on the go, which can be extremely unsanitary.

Overall, the reusable to-go boxes concept is thoughtful but not practical. In college, practicality outweighs everything. Getting food to go should be an easy process, but the new boxes make students think twice before eating. Food provides students with the energy needed to function throughout the day, and SU should do everything in its power to help reduce barriers.

Hannah Karlin is a Sophomore Magazine, News and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].