Politicians should be working together consistently, not just during tragedies

College students don’t have much faith in politicians. Our generation has become very aware of the lies and disingenuous behavior they use to accumulate their power. The world of politics is an individualistic bloody battle to the finish line. It only takes a natural disaster for politicians to put their differences aside to help the people.

Young people, like college students, are the next generation of leaders of this country. The relationships between politicians today are setting the stage for the direction that the U.S. is going in. College students are being influenced, whether they realize it or not, by the hostile attitude of politicians across different political parties. If acts of solidarity and cooperation in American politics occur more frequently, the future of our country will be brighter.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have paused their political feud to aid the people of Florida. Due to the devastation the hurricane caused, DeSantis and Biden were forced to help each other out, despite their political differences, and realized that by working together, they can create better outcomes.

Ian caused extreme flooding, power outages and destruction to the mainland. It destroyed roads and bridges, cutting off the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva. Although search and rescue teams are persistent, 1,900 innocent lives were lost, and it was one of the deadliest tropical hurricanes since 1935. Floridians are now facing homelessness, severe injuries and the loss of loved ones. After such a national disaster, it is the government’s job to protect the people.

DeSantis has forcefully disobeyed Biden many times, especially regarding COVID-19 restrictions and the overflow of immigrants across the southern border. But their fighting came to a halt when Biden traveled to Florida to meet with DeSantis and help rebuild the state. The results were nothing short of spectacular.

For the first time, DeSantis praised and thanked Biden for what he and his team had done.The Federal Emergency Management Agency declared an emergency before the hurricane took a hit, ultimately saving Florida from further destruction. DeSantis even said he appreciates everything the Biden administration has done, acknowledging the teamwork between state and local governments.

Research shows that conservatives and liberals are separated today by their ideologies more than ever. The midterm elections, which are right around the corner, only add to the political dog fights taking place.

Collaboration amongst politicians during a natural disaster has happened before: In 2012, Hurricane Sandy demolished New Jersey. Republican Gov. Chris Christie welcomed President Obama with open arms, despite it being just a few days before the general election. The New Jersey population mattered more than the quarrels between opposing politicians. Christie fully understood that it was important to put away the issues he had with Obama so they could effectively work together to help the people of NJ.

More politicians should look to the recent teamwork of DeSantis and Biden as an example of efficiency. Politicians of both parties should not put aside their quarles just during national tragedies, but stride towards a better working relationship to promote a better America.

SU students need to be aware of what is going on nationally so they can see how politicians are responding to various critical issues. As students, we might feel as though we don’t need to pay attention to current events, but the actions and responses of diplomats affect us in more ways than one. U.S. politicians need to realize that their actions are affecting the future leaders of America.

Sophia Leone is a sophomore broadcast, digital journalism major with a minor in political science. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].