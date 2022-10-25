Observations from SU’s exhibition win over IUP: Zone returns, Mintz’s debut

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Jim Boeheim made it clear at Syracuse men’s basketball media day, the goal this year was the same as every year — make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Following his first losing season at the helm of the Orange, Boeheim entered the 2022-23 season without his two sons on the roster, a key transfer in Cole Swider and a secondary big in Frank Anselem. But SU returned Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard III and brought in six freshmen.

On Tuesday, SU’s revamped squad took to the court for the first time in an exhibition matchup against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Girard led all scorers with 17 points as four SU players finished with double-digit points.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over IUP:

The zone’s return

Boeheim said the Orange would utilize man-to-man a lot more this season. Still, he added the zone was something he could teach his new players in a couple of weeks.

SU opened the game using the zone against the Crimson Hawks. Edwards secured the center of the floor, Benny Williams and Chris Bell positioned on either side of Edwards while Judah Mintz stood at the top next to Girard. IUP attacked the middle of the court early, leading to an early block from Edwards.

But like most of last season, Syracuse’s defense became its achilles heel as IUP led at halftime. The Crimson Hawks carried out long possessions to get open looks from deep, found holes for floaters or runners near the paint and caught Edwards or Williams on pump fakes right under the rim.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, the Orange executed their zone flawlessly, forcing IUP to rotate the ball around the perimeter after halting any open opportunities inside. But a pass late in the shot clock found Jaheim Bethea at the left wing. He shot just before the buzzer, and his shot rattled in to cut SU’s lead to 17-15.

Five minutes later, Edwards and Williams both jumped up to try and block Tomiwa Sulaiman under the basket. But he faked them out, making for an easy layup to give IUP a 25-24 lead. Syracuse moved to a man-to-man in the final minute of the first half.

Judah’s debut

Jim Boeheim said Mintz is one of the best freshman guards he’s ever welcomed to Syracuse. On Tuesday, Mintz immediately showed his athleticism, leaping up over an IUP defender to secure the opening tip-off. He passed to Edwards, who put SU on the board 34 seconds into the game with a hook shot from the right side.

Mintz missed his first two shots, slapping his hands together in frustration after each one. He got separation on both, but the ball rattled in-and-out of the basket.

With four minutes left in the first half, Mintz got on the board. He attacked hard down the right side of the court before planting and leaping up near the paint. His shot bounced off the backboard and fell in, cutting IUP’s lead to two.

Mintz looked for the same shot a few possessions later, but he was contested and fell to his stomach. And a few minutes later, Mintz was called for an offensive foul after kicking a Crimson Hawk defender on a pull-up. Then, he turned over the ball trying to drive inside.

But moments before Dave Morris’ half-court buzzer-beating heave gave IUP the lead at half, Mintz hit again from mid-range. He extended his right leg, but this time, he wasn’t called for a foul.

Mintz scored the Orange’s first points in the second half on another jumper before the Crimson Hawks answered back quickly in transition. He then stopped his tracks earlier than most other possessions, firing from behind the 3-point line. It went in, though the Crimson Hawks still led by two.

Defending the 3

After moving to a man-to-man defense and even pressing in the second half, the Orange still struggled to defend beyond the arc. The Crimson Hawks routinely ran screens at the elbows to free up shooters at the top of the key and wings.

Following five 3-pointers in the first half, IUP notched three more before the final 10 minutes of the game. Morris, who made three 3s in the first half, assisted on one and made one in the second. But IUP missed 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the second half as the Orange built a comfortable lead.

Benny’s back

Last season, Edwards provided most of the opportunities for second-chance points inside for SU. Playing against a weaker opponent, the rest of Syracuse’s team helped out on the boards as well. Williams collected a team-high five rebounds in the first half.

Williams’ success on the boards immediately translated on the offensive end, as he finished with 15 points. He preferred to work on his own, getting himself briefly isolated from the rest of the offense before driving inside.

Mintz passed to Williams after IUP took a 7-point lead, left wide open on the left wing. Williams never passed back, instead using his footwork to go into a half-spin before fading backwards and sending the ball into the basket.

A few possessions later, moments before he recorded his first and only steal of the night, Williams found the bottom of the net from deep.