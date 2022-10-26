New York state gubernatorial candidates debate public safety, reproductive rights

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) discussed public safety and reproductive rights in the only scheduled debate for the two gubernatorial candidates leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.

Spectrum News hosted the debate, moderated by anchors Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter. While Hochul said she would prioritize stricter gun control, Zeldin emphasized “making the streets safe again.” Though Hochul was up by four points over Zeldin in a recent poll, the race has tightened in recent weeks.

“We can continue with the status quo where they believe they haven’t passed enough pro- criminal laws or we can take control of our destiny and make sure law-abiding New Yorkers are in charge of our streets again,” he said.

Zeldin argued that the state should prioritize violent crimes over gun control, citing the uptick in subway crime in New York City and recent influx of police officers to subway stations. Zeldin also pledged to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg upon entering office.

We have to listen to what New Yorkers want Lee Zeldin, Republican nominee

In January, Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams tripled funding for law enforcement across the state, the governor said. Hochul’s 2023 Fiscal Year Budget Investment plan will allocate $227 million to gun violence prevention efforts and $13.1 million to partnerships between state troopers and local law enforcement agencies, called Community Stabilization Units.

During the debate, Hochul, who helped codify reproductive rights in New York state’s constitution after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, continually criticized Zeldin’s opposition to abortion rights.

Holchul specifically criticized Zeldin’s support of the 2021 Life Begins at Conception bill. But Zeldin argued he’s taken issue with taxpayer-funded abortions, not abortion rights themselves.

“We have to listen to what New Yorkers want,” Zeldin said. “I’ve actually heard from a number of people who consider themselves to be pro-choice, who are not happy here that their tax dollars are being used to fund abortions.”

Hochul also pointed out that Zeldin refused to certify the 2020 election results.

Zeldin did not comment on the possibility of former President Donald Trump running in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m focusing on 14 days from today. Defeating Kathy Hochul and saving New York state,” he said.

Throughout the debate, the two did agree on one thing: the gap between their ideologies.

“You will see a great contrast here tonight between myself and my opponent, someone who has been called ‘one of Donald Trump’s strongest and most loyal supporters,’” Hochul said.

Early voting for New York state will begin on Saturday and in-person voting for the gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8.