Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards

Three Syracuse skaters earned weekly College Hockey America honors after SU’s third-place effort in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid. Mae Batherson won Defenseman of the Week, Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week and Mik Todd won Rookie of the Week.

After being shut out in the opener against Clarkson, Syracuse (1-7-1, 0-0 CHA) won in a shootout against Holy Cross. DeSmet saved the final two shootout attempts and Todd recorded her first two points on the SU top line. Batherson also picked up two assists against the Crusaders. DeSmet secured 70 saves throughout the tournament, moving into second place on Syracuse’s all-time saves list with 1,679 in 67 games.

Syracuse blew an early two-goal lead, ending overtime tied 3-3 with Holy Cross. After Madison Primeau scored on the second shootout attempt, DeSmet made a chest save on the Crusaders’ second attempt. When SU missed its third, DeSmet was up again with the game on the line. Casey Borgiel made multiple crossovers before sending a backhand shot off DeSmet’s arm that deflected off the right goal post and bounced away, securing the victory for Syracuse.

Todd scored from point-blank range just two minutes into the game on a beautifully executed power play. She also recorded an assist in the second period, contributing to a crucial score that erased an equalizer for the Crusaders in less than seven seconds.

Batherson picked up her second Defenseman of the Week honor of the season, collecting three blocks in the two games as well as two assists and seven shots against Holy Cross.