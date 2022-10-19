MSNBC anchor Katy Tur talks partisan era of journalism on Tuesday night

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Host of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Katy Tur doesn’t use Twitter. She even forgot her password. She said she avoids the platform to protect herself from online backlash.

Tur, who covered former president Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 for NBC News and MSNBC, spoke about the future of journalism as well as the difference between truth and facts at Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium Tuesday. The event was moderated by Beverly Kirk, the director of Newhouse’s programs in Washington, D.C.

“The big issue that we have is that there are many millions of people who don’t believe in reality, who don’t believe in the truth,” Tur said. “We are in a position right now where if we don’t acknowledge the conspiracy and somehow give it equal weight, we’re labeled as partisan and biased.”

When asked about how to approach being called bias in journalism, Tur said that people will seek out whatever outlet confirms their opinions.

“There are so many different options out there for a place to get your information,” Tur said. “We don’t have as much control over the information and atmosphere.”

To help future generations, Tur said educators must teach journalism from a young age. Until schools invest in teaching elementary-aged children to distinguish between truths and lies, the country will be in a “tough spot,” she said.

Today, people often debate between truth and fact, Tur said. Her job includes working to distinguish between worthy debates and speculation.

“You don’t want to hand the power over to somebody who doesn’t believe in the system,” Tur said. “There are relevant policy debates to have, there are worthy discussions about what direction this country is going in from all sides of the political spectrum. What’s not a worthy debate is the truth.”

Kirk also asked how news and opinion intersect. Along with other blurry lines in reporting, Tur said it’s hard to know what’s opinion and what’s straight journalism. Tur said her friends will send her articles asking, “Can you believe this?” and Tur will respond, “No, that’s opinion.”

“Maybe we’re not doing a good enough job of being clear where the lines are. I’m not sure if it’s getting out to the public,” Tur said.

Tur thinks the quality of her show has been better since she deleted Twitter. Specifically, she said it’s made her see all sides of an issue more clearly. She said she is usually able to brush off criticism, but when it gets personal, it’s hard not to let it get to her.

“No longer was I subconsciously influenced, because sometimes those single opinions will change the way I ask a question and I felt like it was influencing me,” Tur said.

Tur said that she predicts needing to cover a possible “assault on the system” in 2024.

Over the summer, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could give states full control over how federal elections operate within their borders. If the Supreme Court agrees with “independent state legislature theory,” it would remove judicial oversight over state elections, NPR wrote in June.

“If they decide that the states have authority to decide who they want to send as electors, then the states will potentially have a whole lot of power to rule against the will of the people and to decide they want a different candidate for president,” Tur said.

Tur told the crowd that the journalists could now be covering the end of the “society as we know it.” Despite the existential nature of journalism though, she emphasized its importance.

“I think you are living in one of the most scary but one of the most interesting and important times to be a journalist,” Tur said.